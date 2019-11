By The Associated Press

Monday, Nov. 25 EAST

Niagara 77, Oakland 63

Rhode Island 77, Vermont 74

St. John’s 82, UMass 71

SOUTH

Campbell 63, Kennesaw St. 51

ETSU 67, Appalachian St. 61

N. Kentucky 72, Cent. Arkansas 56

Nicholls 94, Southern University at New Orleans 61

UT Martin 57, IUPUI 51

Vanderbilt 106, Tennessee St. 55

Wake Forest 69, Elon 57

MIDWEST

Mississippi St. 74, Marquette 68

Missouri St. 74, South Dakota 66

Wichita St. 59, Houston Baptist 42

Wyoming 66, N. Dakota St. 57

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana-Lafayette 74, Lamar 63

Tulsa 75, Loyola Marymount 56

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 83, Montana Tech 57

