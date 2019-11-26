Tuesday, Nov. 26 EAST

Duquesne 72, CCSU 33

Harvard 66, Boston U. 39

La Salle 79, Coppin St. 46

Lafayette 60, Manhattan 53

Merrimack 72, Brown 57

NJIT 88, St. Francis (NY) 69

St. Peter’s 78, Morgan St. 77

TCU 66, Army 52

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 67, Georgia St. 52

Alcorn St. 85, Tougaloo 61

Bethune-Cookman 81, Charleston Southern 41

East Carolina 64, Longwood 61

Florida St. 66, Florida 55

Georgia 67, SC-Upstate 53

Georgia Southern 91, Winthrop 47

Kentucky 81, Grambling St. 35

Louisiana Tech 71, Loyola (NO) 52

Mississippi 75, Sam Houston St. 69

Mount St. Mary’s 75, Radford 58

Murray St. 77, Arkansas St. 62

NC A&T 74, Morehead St. 56

South Alabama 103, Mobile 59

Tennessee 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 51

UMKC 64, George Mason 58

UNC-Greensboro 106, Erskine 44

William & Mary 61, Hartford 44

Wofford 67, Presbyterian 60

MIDWEST

DePaul 94, Milwaukee 65

Miami (Ohio) 85, UIC 35

Minnesota 101, Bryant 56

North Dakota 118, Northland College 35

Rio Grande 66, Texas A&M-Kingsville 45

UConn 75, Dayton 37

W. Illinois 90, Missouri Baptist 69

Wisconsin 63, E. Illinois 55

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 78, Abilene Christian 65

Texas A&M-CC 63, Huston-Tillotson 49

FAR WEST

BYU 67, Utah St. 50

Boise St. 77, Utah Valley 69

CS Bakersfield 61, North Texas 52

California Baptist 93, Life Pacific College 48

Colorado 59, Indiana St. 46

Colorado St. 75, Incarnate Word 47

Seattle 75, Central Washington 65

