Duquesne 72, CCSU 33
Harvard 66, Boston U. 39
La Salle 79, Coppin St. 46
Lafayette 60, Manhattan 53
Merrimack 72, Brown 57
NJIT 88, St. Francis (NY) 69
St. Peter’s 78, Morgan St. 77
TCU 66, Army 52
Alabama A&M 67, Georgia St. 52
Alcorn St. 85, Tougaloo 61
Bethune-Cookman 81, Charleston Southern 41
East Carolina 64, Longwood 61
Florida St. 66, Florida 55
Georgia 67, SC-Upstate 53
Georgia Southern 91, Winthrop 47
Kentucky 81, Grambling St. 35
Louisiana Tech 71, Loyola (NO) 52
Mississippi 75, Sam Houston St. 69
Mount St. Mary’s 75, Radford 58
Murray St. 77, Arkansas St. 62
NC A&T 74, Morehead St. 56
South Alabama 103, Mobile 59
Tennessee 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 51
UMKC 64, George Mason 58
UNC-Greensboro 106, Erskine 44
William & Mary 61, Hartford 44
Wofford 67, Presbyterian 60
DePaul 94, Milwaukee 65
Miami (Ohio) 85, UIC 35
Minnesota 101, Bryant 56
North Dakota 118, Northland College 35
Rio Grande 66, Texas A&M-Kingsville 45
UConn 75, Dayton 37
W. Illinois 90, Missouri Baptist 69
Wisconsin 63, E. Illinois 55
Oklahoma 78, Abilene Christian 65
Texas A&M-CC 63, Huston-Tillotson 49
BYU 67, Utah St. 50
Boise St. 77, Utah Valley 69
CS Bakersfield 61, North Texas 52
California Baptist 93, Life Pacific College 48
Colorado 59, Indiana St. 46
Colorado St. 75, Incarnate Word 47
Seattle 75, Central Washington 65
UC Davis 77, Sacramento St. 75
UC Santa Barbara 64, San Diego St. 52
UCLA 100, Yale 65
