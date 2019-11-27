Albany (NY) 70, Canisius 53
Binghamton 78, St. Bonaventure 67
Bucknell 70, Howard 60
Cornell 70, Mass.-Lowell 56
Marshall 85, Alderson-Broaddus 41
Navy 67, Air Force 59
Robert Morris 63, Pitt-Johnstown 30
Stony Brook 80, LIU Brooklyn 49
Charlotte 84, Boston College 68
Duke 82, Davidson 52
E. Kentucky 102, Alice Lloyd 65
Gardner-Webb 88, W. Carolina 62
LSU-Shreveport 68, Northwestern St. 63
N. Colorado 59, Chattanooga 42
Rice 81, McNeese St. 50
SE Louisiana 89, LSU-Alexandria 67
Samford 79, North Alabama 63
UAB 74, Alabama Huntsville 57
UCF 66, Stetson 40
Cent. Michigan 79, Northeastern 63
Cleveland St. 66, Akron 62
Iowa 69, Cincinnati 61
Michigan 57, E. Michigan 38
Northwestern 73, Colgate 44
S. Illinois 61, Saint Louis 53
Valparaiso 61, Toledo 54
Texas A&M 80, Prairie View 38
