Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 27, 2019 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
      
Wednesday, Nov. 27
EAST

Albany (NY) 70, Canisius 53

Binghamton 78, St. Bonaventure 67

Bucknell 70, Howard 60

Cornell 70, Mass.-Lowell 56

Advertisement

Marshall 85, Alderson-Broaddus 41

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Navy 67, Air Force 59

Robert Morris 63, Pitt-Johnstown 30

Stony Brook 80, LIU Brooklyn 49

SOUTH

Charlotte 84, Boston College 68

Duke 82, Davidson 52

E. Kentucky 102, Alice Lloyd 65

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Gardner-Webb 88, W. Carolina 62

LSU-Shreveport 68, Northwestern St. 63

N. Colorado 59, Chattanooga 42

Rice 81, McNeese St. 50

SE Louisiana 89, LSU-Alexandria 67

Samford 79, North Alabama 63

UAB 74, Alabama Huntsville 57

UCF 66, Stetson 40

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 79, Northeastern 63

Cleveland St. 66, Akron 62

Iowa 69, Cincinnati 61

Michigan 57, E. Michigan 38

Northwestern 73, Colgate 44

S. Illinois 61, Saint Louis 53

Valparaiso 61, Toledo 54

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 80, Prairie View 38

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established