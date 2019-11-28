Thursday, Nov. 28 EAST

Ball St. 54, Lehigh 52

Rutgers 62, Vanderbilt 56

SOUTH

Boston College 89, Tulane 76

Georgia Tech 79, Seton Hall 54

Indiana 71, South Carolina 57

Louisville 76, Texas-Arlington 67

North Carolina 71, Temple 58

S. Dakota St. 61, South Florida 50

MIDWEST

Bucknell 56, Cincinnati 48

Creighton 82, West Virginia 75

Florida Gulf Coast 69, Notre Dame 60

Green Bay 73, Bowling Green 54

Iowa 100, Towson 72

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 89, Washington St. 66

Syracuse 86, Houston 63

FAR WEST

Mississippi St. 73, San Francisco 38

New Mexico 71, Missouri 68

Oregon 89, Oklahoma St. 72

Washington 65, Iona 34

