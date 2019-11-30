Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

November 30, 2019 3:01 pm
 
Saturday, Nov. 30
EAST

Columbia 74, Milwaukee 46

Harvard 77, Quinnipiac 68

La Salle 74, UMBC 58

Northeastern 72, N. Dakota St. 61

Saint Joseph’s 72, American U. 51

Wagner 81, College of Staten Island 57

SOUTH

Morehead St. 73, Radford 62

North Florida 64, Nicholls 61

Wake Forest 76, East Carolina 53

MIDWEST

Auburn 76, Dayton 74

Butler 60, Ohio 55

Cent. Michigan 77, Marist 54

Notre Dame 67, South Florida 51

Wright St. 66, Loyola (Md.) 51

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 60, Texas-Arlington 47

FAR WEST

Washington 70, Iowa 63

___

