Wednesday

1. Oregon (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northeastern, Monday.

2. Baylor (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Grambling State, Friday.

3. Stanford (1-0) did not play. Next: at San Francisco, Saturday.

4. Maryland (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 South Carolina, Sunday.

5. UConn (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. California, Sunday.

6. Texas A&M (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Duke, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Irvine, Saturday.

8. South Carolina (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Maryland, Sunday.

9. Louisville (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Murray State, Friday.

10. Mississippi State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Miss., Saturday.

11. UCLA (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

12. Florida State (1-0) did not play. Next: at LSU, Saturday.

13. Kentucky (1-0) did not play. Next: at Middle Tennessee, Sunday.

14. N.C. State (1-0) beat N.C. A&T 80-44. Next: vs. UNC Wilmington, Sunday.

15. Texas (0-0) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Friday.

16. Notre Dame (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola (Md.), Friday.

17. Michigan State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Detroit, Friday.

18. DePaul (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Miami (Ohio), Friday.

18. Miami (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Sunday.

20. Arizona State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Army, Sunday.

21. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

22. Arkansas (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Friday.

23. Minnesota (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. Vermont, Sunday.

24. Indiana (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Mount St. Mary’s, Thursday.

25. Michigan (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Western Michigan, Friday.

