Sunday

1. Oregon (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northeastern, Monday.

2. Baylor (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Thursday.

3. Stanford (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Thursday.

4. Maryland (1-0) vs. No. 8 South Carolina. Next: at James Madison, Wednesday.

5. UConn (1-0) beat California 72-61. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

6. Texas A&M (1-0) vs. Duke. Next: at Rice, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Monday.

8. South Carolina (1-0) at No. 4 Maryland. Next: at Dayton, Wednesday.

9. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Martin, Monday.

11. UCLA (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Thursday.

12. Florida State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (1-0) at Middle Tennessee. Next: vs. Stetson, Wednesday.

14. N.C. State (1-0) vs. UNC Wilmington. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

15. Texas (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Thursday.

16. Notre Dame (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Monday.

17. Michigan State (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Notre Dame, Thursday.

18. DePaul (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Drexel, Monday.

18. Miami (0-0) vs. Jackson State. Next: vs. North Florida, Wednesday.

20. Arizona State (1-0) vs. Army. Next: at No. 23 Minnesota, Sunday.

21. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

22. Arkansas (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese State, Monday.

23. Minnesota (0-1) vs. Vermont. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Thursday.

24. Indiana (2-0) beat Nicholls 111-47. Next: vs. Jackson State, Sunday.

25. Michigan (1-0) vs. Bradley. Next: vs. Kent State, Friday.

