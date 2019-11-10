1. Oregon (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northeastern, Monday.
2. Baylor (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Thursday.
3. Stanford (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Thursday.
4. Maryland (1-0) vs. No. 8 South Carolina. Next: at James Madison, Wednesday.
5. UConn (1-0) beat California 72-61. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.
6. Texas A&M (1-0) vs. Duke. Next: at Rice, Sunday.
7. Oregon State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Monday.
8. South Carolina (1-0) at No. 4 Maryland. Next: at Dayton, Wednesday.
9. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Thursday.
10. Mississippi State (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. UT Martin, Monday.
11. UCLA (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Thursday.
12. Florida State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Wednesday.
13. Kentucky (1-0) at Middle Tennessee. Next: vs. Stetson, Wednesday.
14. N.C. State (2-0) beat UNC Wilmington 80-40. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.
15. Texas (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Thursday.
16. Notre Dame (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Monday.
17. Michigan State (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Notre Dame, Thursday.
18. DePaul (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Drexel, Monday.
18. Miami (0-0) vs. Jackson State. Next: vs. North Florida, Wednesday.
20. Arizona State (1-0) vs. Army. Next: at No. 23 Minnesota, Sunday.
21. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.
22. Arkansas (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese State, Monday.
23. Minnesota (0-1) vs. Vermont. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Thursday.
24. Indiana (2-0) beat Nicholls 111-47. Next: vs. Jackson State, Sunday.
25. Michigan (2-0) beat Bradley 77-57. Next: vs. Kent State, Friday.
