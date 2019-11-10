xxxxxday

1. Oregon (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northeastern, Monday.

2. Baylor (2-0) did not play. beat New Hampshire 97-29; beat Grambling State 120-46. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Thursday.

3. Stanford (2-0) did not play. beat Eastern Washington 92-27; beat San Francisco 97-71. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Thursday.

4. Maryland (1-1) did not play. beat Wagner 119-56; lost to No. 8 South Carolina 63-54; Next: at James Madison, Wednesday.

5. UConn (1-0) did not play. beat California, 72-61; Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

6. Texas A&M (2-0) did not play. beat Little Rock 78-35; beat Duke 79-58; Sunday. Next: at Rice, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (1-0) did not play. beat UC Irvine 86-57. Next: vs. Pacific, Monday.

8. South Carolina (2-0) did not play. beat Alabama State 103-43; beat No. 4 Maryland 63-54; Next: at Dayton, Wednesday.

9. Louisville (2-0) did not play. beat Western Kentucky 75-56; beat Murray State 76-40. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (1-0) did not play. beat Southern Miss. 91-58. Next: vs. UT Martin, Monday.

11. UCLA (2-0) did not play. beat Weber State 85-45; beat Loyola Marymount 74-52. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Thursday.

12. Florida State (2-0) did not play. beat Charleston Southern 88-36; beat LSU 70-62. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (2-0) did not play. beat Mount St. Mary’s 67-44; beat Middle Tennessee 67-52; Sunday. Next: vs. Stetson, Wednesday.

14. N.C. State (2-0) did not play. beat N.C. A&T 80-44; beat UNC Wilmington 80-40; Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

15. Texas (0-1) did not play. lost to South Florida 64-57. Next: vs. UTSA, Thursday.

16. Notre Dame (2-0) did not play. beat Fordham 60-55; beat Loyola (Md.) 84-60. Next: vs. Tennessee, Monday.

17. Michigan State (2-0) did not play. beat Eastern Michigan 85-50; beat Detroit 110-52. Next: at No. 16 Notre Dame, Thursday.

18. DePaul (1-0) did not play. beat Miami (Ohio) 98-79. Next: vs. Drexel, Monday.

18. Miami (1-0) did not play. beat Jackson State 83-68; Next: vs. North Florida, Wednesday.

20. Arizona State (2-0) did not play. beat Air Force 87-56; beat Army 83-51; Next: at No. 23 Minnesota, Sunday.

21. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. beat Ohio 66-54. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

22. Arkansas (1-0) did not play. beat New Orleans 82-52. Next: vs. McNeese State, Monday.

23. Minnesota (1-1) did not play. lost to Missouri State 77-69; beat Vermont 90-58; Next: vs. Milwaukee, Thursday.

24. Indiana (2-0) did not play. beat Mount St. Mary’s 75-52; beat Nicholls, 111-47 Next: vs. Jackson State, Sunday.

25. Michigan (2-0) did not play. beat Western Michigan 76-55; beat Bradley 77-57; Next: vs. Kent State, Friday.

