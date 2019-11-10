Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

November 10, 2019 9:17 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
xxxxxday

1. Oregon (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northeastern, Monday.

2. Baylor (2-0) did not play. beat New Hampshire 97-29; beat Grambling State 120-46. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Thursday.

3. Stanford (2-0) did not play. beat Eastern Washington 92-27; beat San Francisco 97-71. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Thursday.

4. Maryland (1-1) did not play. beat Wagner 119-56; lost to No. 8 South Carolina 63-54; Next: at James Madison, Wednesday.

Advertisement

5. UConn (1-0) did not play. beat California, 72-61; Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

6. Texas A&M (2-0) did not play. beat Little Rock 78-35; beat Duke 79-58; Sunday. Next: at Rice, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (1-0) did not play. beat UC Irvine 86-57. Next: vs. Pacific, Monday.

8. South Carolina (2-0) did not play. beat Alabama State 103-43; beat No. 4 Maryland 63-54; Next: at Dayton, Wednesday.

9. Louisville (2-0) did not play. beat Western Kentucky 75-56; beat Murray State 76-40. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (1-0) did not play. beat Southern Miss. 91-58. Next: vs. UT Martin, Monday.

11. UCLA (2-0) did not play. beat Weber State 85-45; beat Loyola Marymount 74-52. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Thursday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

12. Florida State (2-0) did not play. beat Charleston Southern 88-36; beat LSU 70-62. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (2-0) did not play. beat Mount St. Mary’s 67-44; beat Middle Tennessee 67-52; Sunday. Next: vs. Stetson, Wednesday.

14. N.C. State (2-0) did not play. beat N.C. A&T 80-44; beat UNC Wilmington 80-40; Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

15. Texas (0-1) did not play. lost to South Florida 64-57. Next: vs. UTSA, Thursday.

16. Notre Dame (2-0) did not play. beat Fordham 60-55; beat Loyola (Md.) 84-60. Next: vs. Tennessee, Monday.

17. Michigan State (2-0) did not play. beat Eastern Michigan 85-50; beat Detroit 110-52. Next: at No. 16 Notre Dame, Thursday.

18. DePaul (1-0) did not play. beat Miami (Ohio) 98-79. Next: vs. Drexel, Monday.

18. Miami (1-0) did not play. beat Jackson State 83-68; Next: vs. North Florida, Wednesday.

20. Arizona State (2-0) did not play. beat Air Force 87-56; beat Army 83-51; Next: at No. 23 Minnesota, Sunday.

21. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. beat Ohio 66-54. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

22. Arkansas (1-0) did not play. beat New Orleans 82-52. Next: vs. McNeese State, Monday.

23. Minnesota (1-1) did not play. lost to Missouri State 77-69; beat Vermont 90-58; Next: vs. Milwaukee, Thursday.

24. Indiana (2-0) did not play. beat Mount St. Mary’s 75-52; beat Nicholls, 111-47 Next: vs. Jackson State, Sunday.

25. Michigan (2-0) did not play. beat Western Michigan 76-55; beat Bradley 77-57; Next: vs. Kent State, Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'