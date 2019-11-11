Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

November 11, 2019 8:57 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Monday

1. Oregon (1-0) beat Northeastern 89-47. Next: vs. Utah State, Wednesday.

2. Baylor (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Thursday.

3. Stanford (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Thursday.

4. UConn (1-0) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

Advertisement

5. Texas A&M (2-0) did not play. Next: at Rice, Sunday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

6. South Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: at Dayton, Wednesday.

7. Oregon State (1-0) vs. Pacific. Next: WNIT, Thursday.

8. Maryland (1-1) did not play. Next: at James Madison, Wednesday.

9. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (1-0) vs. UT Martin. Next: vs. Murray State, Friday.

11. UCLA (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Thursday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

12. Florida State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Wednesday.

14. N.C. State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

15. Notre Dame (2-1) lost to Tennessee 74-63. Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan State, Thursday.

16. Michigan State (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Notre Dame, Thursday.

17. Miami (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Wednesday.

18. DePaul (1-0) vs. Drexel. Next: WNIT, Thursday.

19. Arizona State (2-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

20. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

21. Indiana (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Sunday.

22. Texas (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Thursday.

23. Arkansas (1-0) vs. McNeese State. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Thursday.

24. Michigan (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Friday.

25. South Florida (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Howard, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends