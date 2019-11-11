Monday

1. Oregon (1-0) beat Northeastern 89-47. Next: vs. Utah State, Wednesday.

2. Baylor (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Thursday.

3. Stanford (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Thursday.

4. UConn (1-0) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

5. Texas A&M (2-0) did not play. Next: at Rice, Sunday.

6. South Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: at Dayton, Wednesday.

7. Oregon State (1-0) vs. Pacific. Next: WNIT, Thursday.

8. Maryland (1-1) did not play. Next: at James Madison, Wednesday.

9. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (2-0) beat UT Martin 82-46. Next: vs. Murray State, Friday.

11. UCLA (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Thursday.

12. Florida State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stetson, Wednesday.

14. N.C. State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

15. Notre Dame (2-1) lost to Tennessee 74-63. Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan State, Thursday.

16. Michigan State (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Notre Dame, Thursday.

17. Miami (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Wednesday.

18. DePaul (2-0) beat Drexel 81-57. Next: WNIT, Thursday.

19. Arizona State (2-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

20. Syracuse (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, Tuesday.

21. Indiana (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Sunday.

22. Texas (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Thursday.

23. Arkansas (2-0) beat McNeese State 101-58. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Thursday.

24. Michigan (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Friday.

25. South Florida (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Howard, Tuesday.

