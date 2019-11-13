Wednesday

1. Oregon (1-0) vs. Utah State. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Saturday.

2. Baylor (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Thursday.

3. Stanford (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Thursday.

4. UConn (1-0) at Vanderbilt. Next: at Temple, Sunday.

5. Texas A&M (2-0) did not play. Next: at Rice, Sunday.

6. South Carolina (2-0) at Dayton. Next: vs. Appalachian State, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 DePaul, Thursday.

8. Maryland (1-1) at James Madison. Next: vs. Delaware, Sunday.

9. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Murray State, Friday.

11. UCLA (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Thursday.

12. Florida State (2-0) vs. Jacksonville. Next: vs. Samford, Sunday.

13. Kentucky (2-0) vs. Stetson. Next: at Virginia, Saturday.

14. N.C. State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

15. Notre Dame (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan State, Thursday.

16. Michigan State (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Notre Dame, Thursday.

17. Miami (2-0) beat North Florida 78-55. Next: vs. IUPUI, Sunday.

18. DePaul (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Oregon State, Thursday.

19. Arizona State (2-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

20. Syracuse (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Albany, Saturday.

21. Indiana (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Sunday.

22. Texas (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Thursday.

23. Arkansas (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Thursday.

24. Michigan (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Friday.

25. South Florida (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. VCU, Friday.

