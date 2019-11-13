Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

November 13, 2019 12:53 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Wednesday

1. Oregon (1-0) vs. Utah State. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Saturday.

2. Baylor (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Thursday.

3. Stanford (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Thursday.

4. UConn (1-0) at Vanderbilt. Next: at Temple, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Texas A&M (2-0) did not play. Next: at Rice, Sunday.

6. South Carolina (2-0) at Dayton. Next: vs. Appalachian State, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 DePaul, Thursday.

8. Maryland (1-1) at James Madison. Next: vs. Delaware, Sunday.

9. Louisville (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Murray State, Friday.

11. UCLA (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Thursday.

12. Florida State (2-0) vs. Jacksonville. Next: vs. Samford, Sunday.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

13. Kentucky (2-0) vs. Stetson. Next: at Virginia, Saturday.

14. N.C. State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

15. Notre Dame (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Michigan State, Thursday.

16. Michigan State (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Notre Dame, Thursday.

17. Miami (2-0) beat North Florida 78-55. Next: vs. IUPUI, Sunday.

18. DePaul (2-0) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Oregon State, Thursday.

19. Arizona State (2-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

20. Syracuse (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Albany, Saturday.

21. Indiana (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Sunday.

22. Texas (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. UTSA, Thursday.

23. Arkansas (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Thursday.

24. Michigan (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Friday.

25. South Florida (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. VCU, Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated