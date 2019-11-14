Thursday

1. Oregon (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Saturday.

2. Baylor (3-0) beat Houston Baptist 112-42. Next: vs. No. 25 South Florida, Tuesday.

3. Stanford (2-0) vs. Northern Colorado. Next: vs. Gonzaga, Sunday.

4. UConn (2-0) did not play. Next: at Temple, Sunday.

5. Texas A&M (2-0) did not play. Next: at Rice, Sunday.

6. South Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Appalachian State, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (2-0) vs. No. 18 DePaul. Next: vs. Missouri State or Oklahoma, Sunday.

8. Maryland (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Sunday.

9. Louisville (3-0) beat Central Michigan 76-63. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Murray State, Friday.

11. UCLA (3-0) beat Long Beach State 86-51. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Friday, Nov. 22.

12. Florida State (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Samford, Sunday.

13. Kentucky (3-0) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Saturday.

14. N.C. State (3-0) beat Lamar 81-40. Next: vs. Maine, Tuesday.

15. Notre Dame (2-1) vs. No. 16 Michigan State. Next: vs. Toledo, Wednesday.

16. Michigan State (2-0) at No. 15 Notre Dame. Next: vs. Oakland, Tuesday.

17. Miami (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. IUPUI, Sunday.

18. DePaul (2-0) at No. 7 Oregon State. Next: vs. Missouri State or Oklahoma, Sunday.

19. Arizona State (2-0) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

20. Syracuse (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Albany, Saturday.

21. Indiana (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson State, Sunday.

22. Texas (1-1) beat UTSA 84-53. Next: vs. Arizona, Sunday.

23. Arkansas (3-0) beat Oral Roberts 96-64. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Sunday.

24. Michigan (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kent State, Friday.

25. South Florida (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. VCU, Friday.

