Tuesday

1. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Syracuse, Sunday.

2. Baylor (3-0) vs. No. 22 South Florida. Next: vs. Lamar, Thursday.

3. Stanford (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Buffalo, Sunday.

4. UConn (3-0) vs. Virginia. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. South Carolina (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. South Carolina-Upstate, Thursday.

6. Texas A&M (3-0) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Saturday.

7. Oregon State (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Utah, Thursday.

8. Louisville (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chattanooga, Thursday.

9. Maryland (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. George Washington, Wednesday.

10. Mississippi State (4-0) did not play. Next: at Jackson State, Thursday.

11. UCLA (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northern Colorado, Friday.

12. Florida State (4-0) did not play. Next: at UIC, Saturday.

13. Kentucky (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morehead State, Thursday.

14. N.C. State (4-0) beat Maine 62-34. Next: at Saint Mary’s, Sunday.

15. Michigan State (3-0) vs. Oakland. Next: vs. Hartford, Sunday.

16. Miami (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. A&T, Friday.

17. Syracuse (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Oregon, Sunday.

18. Indiana (3-0) did not play. Next: at Florida, Friday.

19. DePaul (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas State, Friday.

20. Arkansas (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Belmont, Wednesday.

21. Michigan (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

22. South Florida (4-0) at No. 2 Baylor. Next: vs. St. Francis (Pa.), Sunday.

23. Gonzaga (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Washington, Friday.

23. Tennessee (4-0) vs. Stetson. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Tuesday.

25. West Virginia (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Coppin State, Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.