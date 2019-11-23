Friday

1. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Syracuse, Sunday.

2. Baylor (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Thursday.

3. Stanford (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Buffalo, Sunday.

4. UConn (4-0) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.

5. South Carolina (5-0) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Sunday.

6. Texas A&M (3-0) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Saturday.

7. Oregon State (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Miami, Friday, Nov. 29.

8. Louisville (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Boise State, Sunday.

9. Maryland (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Quinnipiac, Sunday.

10. Mississippi State (5-0) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Monday.

11. UCLA (4-0) beat Northern Colorado 92-58. Next: vs. UCF, Saturday, Nov. 30.

12. Florida State (4-0) did not play. Next: at UIC, Saturday.

13. Kentucky (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Grambling State, Tuesday.

14. N.C. State (4-0) did not play. Next: at Saint Mary’s, Sunday.

15. Michigan State (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Hartford, Sunday.

16. Miami (4-0) beat N.C. A&T 68-67. Next: vs. No. 19 DePaul, Saturday.

17. Syracuse (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Oregon, Sunday.

18. Indiana (4-0) beat Florida 73-49. Next: vs. No. 5 South Carolina, Thursday.

19. DePaul (3-1) beat Arkansas State 109-64. Next: vs. No. 16 Miami, Saturday.

20. Arkansas (5-0) did not play. Next: at California, Sunday.

21. Michigan (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

22. South Florida (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. St. Francis (Pa.), Sunday.

23. Gonzaga (3-1) beat Eastern Washington 84-44. Next: vs. Dayton, Friday.

23. Tennessee (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Tuesday.

25. West Virginia (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Thursday.

