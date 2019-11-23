1. Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Syracuse, Sunday.
2. Baylor (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Thursday.
3. Stanford (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Buffalo, Sunday.
4. UConn (4-0) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Sunday.
5. South Carolina (5-0) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Sunday.
6. Texas A&M (3-0) at Southern Cal. Next: vs. No. 12 Florida State, Sunday, Dec. 1.
7. Oregon State (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Miami, Friday.
8. Louisville (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Boise State, Sunday.
9. Maryland (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Quinnipiac, Sunday.
10. Mississippi State (5-0) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Monday.
11. UCLA (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. UCF, Saturday.
12. Florida State (5-0) beat UIC 86-42. Next: at Florida, Tuesday.
13. Kentucky (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Grambling State, Tuesday.
14. N.C. State (4-0) did not play. Next: at Saint Mary’s, Sunday.
15. Michigan State (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Hartford, Sunday.
16. Miami (4-0) vs. No. 19 DePaul. Next: vs. No. 7 Oregon State, Friday.
17. Syracuse (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Oregon, Sunday.
18. Indiana (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 South Carolina, Thursday.
19. DePaul (3-1) vs. No. 16 Miami. Next: vs. Milwaukee, Tuesday.
20. Arkansas (5-0) did not play. Next: at California, Sunday.
21. Michigan (4-1) lost to Notre Dame 76-72. Next: at Eastern Michigan, Wednesday.
22. South Florida (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. St. Francis (Pa.), Sunday.
23. Gonzaga (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Dayton, Friday.
23. Tennessee (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Tuesday.
25. West Virginia (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Thursday.
