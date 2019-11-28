Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

November 28, 2019 2:53 pm
 
1. Oregon (4-0) vs. Oklahoma State. Next: vs. UT Arlington, Friday.

2. Baylor (5-0) vs. Washington State. Next: vs. No. 17 Indiana, Friday.

3. Stanford (5-0) vs. Cal Baptist. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse or Houston, Friday.

4. UConn (6-0) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Thursday.

5. South Carolina (6-0) vs. No. 17 Indiana. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

6. Texas A&M (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Florida State, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Miami, Friday.

8. Louisville (6-0) beat UT Arlington 76-67. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Friday.

9. Maryland (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Friday.

10. Mississippi State (6-0) vs. San Francisco. Next: vs. Bowling Green or Green Bay, Friday.

11. UCLA (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. UCF, Saturday.

12. Florida State (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Texas A&M, Sunday.

12. N.C. State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Friday.

14. Kentucky (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Austin Peay, Sunday.

15. Michigan State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Friday.

16. DePaul (5-1) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

17. Indiana (4-0) vs. No. 5 South Carolina. Next: vs. No. 2 Baylor, Friday.

18. Syracuse (3-1) vs. Houston. Next: vs. No. 3 Stanford or Cal Baptist, Friday.

19. Miami (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Oregon State, Friday.

20. Tennessee (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Air Force, Sunday.

21. South Florida (5-2) lost to South Dakota State 61-50. Next: vs. Florida Gulf Coast, Friday.

22. Gonzaga (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Dayton, Friday.

23. West Virginia (4-0) vs. Creighton. Next: vs. New Mexico, Friday.

24. Arizona (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Riverside, Friday.

25. Arkansas (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Fordham, Friday.

