The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s Top 25 Fared

November 30, 2019 4:02 pm
 
1 min read
      
1. Oregon (6-0) vs. No. 8 Louisville. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Sunday, Dec. 8.

2. Baylor (7-0) vs. No. 5 South Carolina. Next: vs. Georgia, Wednesday.

3. Stanford (7-0) vs. No. 10 Mississippi State. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday, Dec. 15.

4. UConn (6-0) did not play. Next: at Seton Hall, Thursday.

5. South Carolina (7-1) vs. No. 2 Baylor. Next: at Temple, Saturday.

6. Texas A&M (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Florida State, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (7-0) beat Liberty 68-55. Next: vs. Hawaii, Friday.

8. Louisville (7-0) vs. No. 1 Oregon. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

9. Maryland (6-1) vs. Belmont. Next: at No. 12 N.C. State, Thursday.

10. Mississippi State (8-0) vs. No. 3 Stanford. Next: vs. No. 23 West Virginia, Sunday, Dec. 8.

11. UCLA (5-0) vs. UCF. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.

12. Florida State (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Texas A&M, Sunday.

12. N.C. State (6-0) at Hawaii. Next: vs. North Texas, Sunday.

14. Kentucky (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Austin Peay, Sunday.

15. Michigan State (5-1) vs. Kansas State. Next: at No. 12 Florida State, Thursday.

16. DePaul (5-1) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

17. Indiana (5-1) vs. Washington State. Next: at No. 19 Miami, Wednesday.

18. Syracuse (4-2) vs. Green Bay. Next: at Michigan, Thursday.

19. Miami (4-2) vs. Miami (Ohio). Next: vs. No. 17 Indiana, Wednesday.

20. Tennessee (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Air Force, Sunday.

21. South Florida (5-4) lost to Notre Dame 67-51. Next: vs. Alabama State, Friday.

22. Gonzaga (4-1) vs. Middle Tennessee. Next: Florida Gulf Coast Showcase, Sunday.

23. West Virginia (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Mississippi State, Sunday, Dec. 8.

24. Arizona (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Monday.

25. Arkansas (6-1) vs. Wisconsin. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

