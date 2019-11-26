Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wooden Legacy field reduced to 4 teams for 2020

November 26, 2019 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Wooden Legacy will be reduced to four teams and played over two days during Thanksgiving week in 2020.

Next year’s event will feature Georgetown, Kansas, UCLA and Virginia in games at Anaheim Convention Center.

Owned by ESPN Events, the event named for late Hall of Fame coach John Wooden has a new title sponsor in Paycom Software Inc. this year. The 2019 edition beginning Thursday features No. 14 Arizona, Charleston, Long Beach State, Penn, Pepperdine, Providence, UCF and Wake Forest.

The event was created in 2013 when the John R. Wooden Classic was merged with the Anaheim Classic. It has been an eight-team, three-day event played over Thanksgiving weekend.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established