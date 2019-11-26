Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Woods lifts Portland State past Grambling State 84-74

November 26, 2019 6:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Holland Woods had 20 points as Portland State defeated Grambling State 84-74 on Tuesday.

Matt Hauser had 19 points and five steals for Portland State (3-3). Alonzo Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Markus Golder had 12 points. The Vikings played without starting center Sal Nuhu, who missed the game with an ankle sprain

Hauser and Woods have combined for 81 points, 22 assists and 12 steals in the last two games,

DeVante Jackson had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (3-3). Prince Moss added 13 points and Anthony Gaston had 12 points. Ivy Smith Jr., the Tigers’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, had three points on 1-of-10 shooting.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official