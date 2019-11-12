Listen Live Sports

Wright State beats Tennessee Tech 85-80 in OT

November 12, 2019 11:24 pm
 
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bill Wampler scored 20 points and his go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime sparked a 10-5 run that lifted Wright State over Tennessee Tech 85-80 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles closed to 81-80 with 1:50 left in OT on Keishawn Davidson’s layup, but Wright State’s Jaylon Hall and Tanner Holden each hit jumpers to ice it.

Holden scored 18 points with 14 rebounds and Loudon Love scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Raiders (2-0), who outrebounded the Golden Eagles 50-32.

Darius Allen scored 18 points and Davidson added 14, including a jumper that tied the game at 75 with 2:25 left in regulation.

Wright State faces Kent State at home on Saturday. Tennessee Tech plays at UNC Greensboro on Friday.

