Wright State faces Tenn. Tech

Wright State (2-0) vs. Tennessee Tech (1-1)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State and Tennessee Tech both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs are coming off of victories this past Saturday. Tennessee Tech earned an 83-70 win at home over Martin Methodist, while Wright State walked away with an 88-81 win at Miami.

STEPPING UP: Tennessee Tech’s Amadou Sylla has averaged 16.5 points and nine rebounds while Keishawn Davidson has put up 14.5 points and eight assists. For the Raiders, Loudon Love has averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds while Tanner Holden has put up 13.5 points and six rebounds.ACCURATE AMADOU: Across two appearances this season, Tennessee Tech’s Sylla has shot 77.8 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee Tech has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among OVC teams.

