Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wright, Wooten lead Elon past Milligan 95-54

November 8, 2019 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Simon Wright had 16 points to lead six Elon players in double figures as the Phoenix routed NAIA-member Milligan 95-54 on Friday night. Kris Wooten added 15 points for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin chipped in 14, Federico Poser scored 13 and Hunter McIntosh had 12.

Tyler Nichols had 14 points for the Buffaloes. Micah Paulk added 11 points. Jacob Cawood had 10 points.

Elon (2-0) plays Georgia Tech on the road on Monday.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'