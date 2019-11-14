Listen Live Sports

WVU squares up against Pitt

November 14, 2019 6:30 am
 
West Virginia (1-0) vs. Pittsburgh (2-1)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and Pittsburgh both look to put winning streaks together .

SQUAD LEADERS: .MIGHTY MCGOWENS: Trey McGowens has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST TIME: West Virginia earned the 69-59 win over Pittsburgh when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. West Virginia went 9-6 against programs outside its conference, while Pittsburgh went 10-3 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

