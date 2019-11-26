Listen Live Sports

Yale beats Bucknell 81-61 for NIT Season Tip-off title

November 26, 2019 4:44 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Azar Swain registered 15 points as Yale romped past Bucknell 81-61 on Tuesday for the NIT Season Tip-off championship.

Yale dominated the inside, scoring 34 first-half points in the paint and finishing with 42. The Bulldogs entered averaging 29 points in the paint.

Paul Atkinson scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half for Yale (5-3). Jordan Bruner added 13 points and Jameel Alausa had 10 points.

Yale led 43-23 at halftime after shooting 59.4% from the field, and getting 15 points from the bench.

Jimmy Sotos had 14 points for the Bison (3-5). Avi Toomer and John Meeks had 11 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

