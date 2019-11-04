Listen Live Sports

Yankees’ Tyler Lyons elects to become free agent

November 4, 2019 5:17 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Lyons, who earned a spot on the New York Yankees’ postseason roster as a left-handed reliever, refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and elected to become a free agent.

The 31-year-old was released by Pittsburgh in August and signed with New York. He struck out 12 and walked two in 8 2/3 innings during 11 appearances with the Yankees in September. He made one appearance each in the Division Series against Minnesota and the Championship Series vs. Houston, striking out four over 1 2/3 hitless innings.

New York reinstated third baseman Miguel Andújar, first baseman Greg Bird, right-handers Jonathan Holder and Jake Barrett and outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the 60-day injured list on Monday and assigned Barrett outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Ellsbury has not played since 2017 because of a variety of ailments. He is owed $21,142,857 next year in the final guaranteed season of a $153 million, seven-year contract, which includes a $5 million buyout of a $21 million option for 2021.

