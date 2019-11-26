Listen Live Sports

Young leads W. Illinois past Ball St. 69-62

November 26, 2019 9:49 pm
 
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Kobe Webster drove for a layup with 27 seconds remaining to seal Western Illinois’ 69-62 win over Ball State Tuesday night.

Webster finished with 18 points, Zion Young had 15 points and 10 rebounds. James Claar added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Leathernecks (2-4). C.J. Duff added 10 points.

Ishmael El-Amin scored a career-high 21 points for the Cardinals (4-3). Tahjai Teague added 13 points and 14 rebounds. Kyle Mallers had 12 points.

Mallers drained a corner 3 to tie the game at 59-59, but Duff answered with a 3-pointer on the other end and the Leathernecks led the rest of the way.

Western Illinois plays Kansas City on the road on Saturday. Ball St. faces Loyola of Chicago at home next Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

