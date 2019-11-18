Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Youngstown St. squares off against NC Central

November 18, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

NC Central (1-3) vs. Youngstown State (1-2)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central and Youngstown State look to bounce back from losses. NC Central fell short in an 87-58 game at Louisville on Sunday. Youngstown State lost 73-61 to Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Darius Quisneberry is averaging 15 points to lead the way for the Penguins. Complementing Quisneberry is Naz Bohannon, who is producing 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and two steals per game. The Eagles have been led by Jibri Blount, who is averaging a double-double with 10.8 points and 10.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 10 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

COLD SPELL: NC Central has lost its last three road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Horizon teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal