Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Youth soccer tournament in Florida expands with girls’ event

November 12, 2019 12:08 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — An under-15 girls’ soccer tournament involving top European clubs will be played next month in Bradenton, Florida. The exhibition is an addition to an under-14 boys’ summer tournament.

In all, the two tournaments will feature 36 youth teams from nine nations.

The promoter Revelent Sports said Tuesday that Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be competing in the girls’ division. That division was added this year for the second edition of the International Champions Cup Futures Tournament. It will take place Dec. 10-15 at the IMG Academy.

PDA Blue of New Jersey, Heat of Nevada, Concorde Fire Platinum of Georgia and the LAFC Slammers are among the U.S. teams in the girls’ event.

Arsenal, Barcelona, Benfica, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Roma and Tottenham are among the clubs in the boys’ division. They will be joined by the Houston Dynamo, Inter Miami, LA Galaxy, New England Revolution and New York Red Bulls along with Mexico’s Chivas and Brazil’s Vasco da Gama.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

