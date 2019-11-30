Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Zaha scores again as Crystal Palace beats Burnley 2-0 away

November 30, 2019 1:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Wilfried Zaha scored in back-to-back games for Crystal Palace for the first time since February as the London team beat Burnley 2-0 away to climb into the top half of the English Premier League on Saturday.

After finally ending his drought for the season in last weekend’s loss to Liverpool, Zaha struck the opening goal at Turf Moor at the end of a driving run in from the left just before halftime.

Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp took advantage of poor defending to secure the points for Palace 12 minutes from time.

Palace had not won since Oct. 5, taking only one point from a run of five very tough fixtures, while the result was a blow to Burnley after back-to-back 3-0 victories.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president