Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Zegarowski, Alexander pace Creighton over N. Florida 76-67

November 24, 2019 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points and Ty-Shon Alexander added 18, and Creighton beat North Florida 76-67 on Sunday.

Mitch Ballock added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Damien Jefferson scored 12 for the Bluejays (4-1), now winners of three straight.

North Florida (4-3) built a 36-31 lead at intermission before Creighton started the second half with an 11-5 run and led for the remainder after Alexander’s 3-pointer made it 42-41 with 16:48 left.

Ballock’s 3-pointer midway through the half extended the Bluejays’ lead to 64-49. North Florida never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Advertisement

Carter Hendricksen led the Ospreys with 19 points and Wajid Aminu scored 17. North Florida remained winless on the road and now has dropped two straight.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas