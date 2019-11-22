Listen Live Sports

Zegarowski carries Creighton over Cal Poly 86-70

November 22, 2019 11:42 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, as Creighton defeated Cal Poly 86-70 on Friday night. Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock added 17 points each for the Bluejays. Jefferson also had eight rebounds.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 13 points for Creighton (3-1).

Kyle Colvin had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (1-4). Junior Ballard added 17 points. Malek Harwell had 16 points, making four 3-pointers.

Creighton plays North Florida at home on Sunday. Cal Poly plays Iowa on the road on Sunday.

