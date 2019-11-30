Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Zegarowski, Creighton beat No. 12 Texas Tech 83-76

November 30, 2019 2:19 am
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored a career-high 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting, and Creighton beat No. 12 Texas Tech 83-76 in overtime on Friday night.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton (5-2) in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational.

The Bluejays scored the first six points in overtime. Alexander made three fouls shots in the final seconds to help close it out.

Davide Moretti led Texas Tech with 23 points. Chris Clarke added 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Advertisement

The Red Raiders (5-2) trailed 74-66 with 2:45 left in regulation, but forced overtime with an 8-0 run. Clarke tied with a layup with 33 seconds remaining.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Creighton improved to 3-1 all-time against Texas Tech.

TIP-INS

Creighton: Thursday night’s loss to San Diego State snapped a six-game winning streak by the Bluejays in Las Vegas. Creighton had won the Las Vegas Classic in 2008 and Las Vegas Invitational in 2012. The loss was their first here since 1987.

Texas Tech: Rough stay for the Red Raiders in Las Vegas. They lost 72-61 to Iowa on Thursday night.

UP NEXT

Creighton hosts Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Texas Tech visits DePaul on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president