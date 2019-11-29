Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Zeller out again for Hornets with hip injury

November 29, 2019 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were without center Cody Zeller for a second straight game when they took on the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Zeller hurt his left hip against Miami on Monday night, and he was sidelined for a home game against Detroit on Wednesday.

The Pistons are still without point guard Reggie Jackson (lumbar stress reaction).

Zeller is averaging 11.2 points on the season in 17 games. Bismack Biyombo made his third start of the season. At 6-foot-8, he was the tallest player in the starting lineup for the Hornets.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump visits troops in Afghanistan

Today in History

1970: EPA begins operations