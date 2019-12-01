Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

1 arrested, 1 sought in holiday gunfire in New Orleans

December 11, 2019 3:08 am
 
1 min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One suspect was in custody Tuesday and another was being sought in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend gunfight that injured 12 people at the edge of New Orleans’ famous French Quarter.

Both suspects were traced to St. Mary Parish in south-central Louisiana, where the arrest was made Tuesday. Police chief Shaun Ferguson said the two are believed to have been involved in an ongoing feud in St. Mary.

That feud resulted in gunfire — in front of a parked police unit with several officers nearby — when the two encountered each other early on Sunday, Dec. 1. It happened on busy Canal Street amid crowds in town for the annual Bayou Classic college football game.

More arrests are possible, Ferguson said at a news conference Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ferguson identified one suspect as Stafford Stalks, 21. Stalks was in custody after his arrest in St. Mary. Charges he faces include eight counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was awaiting transfer to New Orleans and it was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Still at large was LaBryson Polidore, 22, who faced 10 counts of attempted second-degree murder. Polidore was hit in the foot during the gunfight, Ferguson said.

“Mr. Polidore was captured on video that many of you have seen, shooting his weapon right in front of a marked police unit that was parked right there,” Ferguson said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia