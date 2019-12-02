Listen Live Sports

2 charged with embezzling $50K from youth soccer club

December 27, 2019 2:03 am
 
ALDIE, Va. (AP) — A former youth soccer club coach in northern Virginia and his wife are accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from the club.

Jeffrey J. Kern, 40, and Berkeley C. Kern, 46, surrendered to authorities this month, news outlets report. They have since posted bail and been released from custody.

The Kerns had access to the bank accounts for several Old Dominion Football Club travel teams and used some of the funds for personal use between 2015 and December 2018, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The club later discovered the irregularities in the accounts, leading authorities to launch an investigation.

The club’s founder, Andy Vera, said Jeffery Kern left the group at the same time a board of director’s oversight committee started an internal investigation.

Jeffery Kern’s lawyer, Stephen Graeff, said he had no comment. Berkeley Kern’s lawyer, William Fitzpatrick, didn’t return requests for comment.

