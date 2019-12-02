Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2 horses die after 1st race at Southern California track

December 15, 2019 12:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Two horses have died at Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County, adding to the death toll at Southern California tracks this year.

A 4-year-old gelding named Mighty Elijah and a 4-year-old gelding named Into a Hot Spot both died after Saturday’s first race. According to the race chart, Mighty Elijah was injured and taken off the track in a van. Into a Hot Spot collapsed after being unsaddled following the race.

Mighty Elijah was trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer, who has had multiple horses die this year. He was banned from Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, both owned by The Stronach Group. He was initially banned from Del Mar but won a court injunction in July that allowed Hollendorfer to race horses there during the summer.

The sport has been under intense scrutiny since 37 horses died at Santa Anita since last December. The California Horse Racing Board is expected to issue a report on the deaths in January. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is also looking into the deaths but has yet to announce any results.

Advertisement

Los Alamitos’ current meet ends Sunday. Horse racing resumes at Santa Anita on Dec. 26.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans