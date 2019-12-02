Listen Live Sports

Switzerland avalanche hits marked ski trail; 2 injured

December 26, 2019
 
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An avalanche swept across a marked ski trail near the Swiss town of Andermatt on Thursday, injuring two people.

Four others either were rescued or extricated themselves from the snow unhurt. Police and rescuers searched the snowslide after witnesses said more people might be buried, but the operation ended with police saying there were no more victims.

The avalanche occurred mid-morning while many holiday skiers enjoyed mountain sunshine the day after Christmas. A police spokesman said it was an avalanche of considerable size.

The German dpa news agency reported that heavy snow in recent days has raised the avalanche danger to level 3, meaning significant danger.

The two slightly injured people were flown to a hospital by the Alpine rescue service.

