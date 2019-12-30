Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2019-20 Bowl Glance

December 30, 2019 4:51 pm
 
2 min read
      
All Times EST
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau

Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Kent State 51, Utah State 41

Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta

NC A&T 64, Alcorn State 44

Advertisement
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque

San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 52, SMU 28

Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State 31, UAB 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 38, Boise State 7

Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.

UCF 48, Marshall 25

Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu

Hawaii 38, BYU 34

Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.

Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit

Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30

Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina 55, Temple 13

Pinstripe Bowl
New York

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

Texas Bowl
Houston

Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

Holiday Bowl
San Diego

Iowa 49, Southern Cal 24

Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix

Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas

Penn State 53, Memphis 39

Peach Bowl
Atlanta

CFP Semifinal: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

Monday, Dec. 30
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas

Western Kentucky 23, Western Michigan 20

Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (10-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl
San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl
New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Championship
New Orleans

Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 18
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFL)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 5 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 25
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu

East vs. West, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1890: First female White House staffer reports to work