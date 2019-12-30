2019-20 Bowl Glance

All Times EST Friday, Dec. 20 Bahamas Bowl Nassau

Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Kent State 51, Utah State 41

Saturday, Dec. 21 Celebration Bowl At Atlanta

NC A&T 64, Alcorn State 44

New Mexico Bowl Albuquerque

San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

Cure Bowl Orlando, Fla.

Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 52, SMU 28

Camellia Bowl Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State 31, UAB 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 38, Boise State 7

Monday, Dec. 23 Gasparilla Bowl At Tampa, Fla.

UCF 48, Marshall 25

Tuesday, Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl Honolulu

Hawaii 38, BYU 34

Thursday, Dec. 26 Independence Bowl Shreveport, La.

Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0

Quick Lane Bowl Detroit

Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30

Friday, Dec. 27 Military Bowl Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina 55, Temple 13

Pinstripe Bowl New York

Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

Texas Bowl Houston

Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

Holiday Bowl San Diego

Iowa 49, Southern Cal 24

Cheez-It Bowl Phoenix

Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Saturday, Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas

Penn State 53, Memphis 39

Peach Bowl Atlanta

CFP Semifinal: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal: Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

Monday, Dec. 30 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Dallas

Western Kentucky 23, Western Michigan 20

Music City Bowl Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 4 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31 Belk Bowl Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 2 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas State (8-4) vs. Navy (10-2), 3:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2 Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 4 Armed Forces Bowl Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 6 Lendingtree Bowl Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (10-3), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 13 College Football Championship New Orleans

Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 18 East-West Shrine Classic At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFL)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 5 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 25 Senior Bowl At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 Hula Bowl At Honolulu

East vs. West, 10:30 p.m.

