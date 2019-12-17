2019 AP Coach of the Year Voting

Voting for the 2019 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total Ed Oregron, LSU 33 13 5 130 Matt Rhule, Baylor 14 19 6 86 Ryan Day, Ohio State 5 11 8 45 P.J. Fleck, Minnesota 3 7 17 40 Mike Norvell, Memphis 0 2 7 11 Dabo Swinney, Clemson 0 3 4 10 Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma 1 0 2 5 Mario Cristobal, Oregon 0 1 0 2 Bill Clark, UAB 0 0 1 1 Eliah Drinkwitz, Appalachian State 0 0 1 1 Chris Klieman, Kansas State 0 0 1 1 Jim McElwain, Central Michigan 0 0 1 1 Dan Mullen, Florida 0 0 1 1 Scott Satterfield, Louisville 0 0 1 1 Mark Stoops, Kentucky 0 0 1 1

