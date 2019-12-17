Listen Live Sports

2019 AP Coach of the Year Voting

December 17, 2019 1:45 pm
 
Voting for the 2019 AP Coach of the year, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Ed Oregron, LSU 33 13 5 130
Matt Rhule, Baylor 14 19 6 86
Ryan Day, Ohio State 5 11 8 45
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota 3 7 17 40
Mike Norvell, Memphis 0 2 7 11
Dabo Swinney, Clemson 0 3 4 10
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma 1 0 2 5
Mario Cristobal, Oregon 0 1 0 2
Bill Clark, UAB 0 0 1 1
Eliah Drinkwitz, Appalachian State 0 0 1 1
Chris Klieman, Kansas State 0 0 1 1
Jim McElwain, Central Michigan 0 0 1 1
Dan Mullen, Florida 0 0 1 1
Scott Satterfield, Louisville 0 0 1 1
Mark Stoops, Kentucky 0 0 1 1

