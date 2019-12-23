2019 Notable Sports Deaths

UNDATED: Dory Funk Jr.

___

Aug. 2 — Deante Strickland, 22, Portland State University basketball player was fatally shot at a Northeast Portland home. Strickland played basketball at Portland State for two seasons after starring at Casper College in Wyoming.

Aug. 3 — Cliff Branch, 71, one of the Raiders’ career-leading receivers who won three Super Bowls. One of the game’s top deep threats from 1972 to 1985 in Oakland and Los Angeles, Branch was an All-Pro three straight seasons (1974-76) and made four Pro Bowls. He scored 67 touchdowns through the air, leading the NFL in TD receptions in 1974 with 13 and in 1976 with 12.

Aug. 3 — Brian Lochore, 78, one of the greatest players to wear the All Blacks jersey and the 1987 Rugby World Cup-winning coach. Lochore played 25 tests (68 matches) for New Zealand from 1964 to 1971.

Advertisement

Aug. 4 — Don Banks, 56, longtime NFL writer died after covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions in Canton, Ohio. Banks covered pro football for more than three decades, including 16 years for Sports Illustrated. He recently was hired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal to oversee coverage of the Raiders. Banks also worked for Bleacher Report, the New England Patriots website and The Athletic.

Aug. 5 — Bjorg Lambrecht, 22 Belgian cyclist died after crashing in the Tour of Poland.

Aug. 7 — Jack Dolbin Jr., 70, wide receiver who was on the Denver Broncos’ first Super Bowl team in 1977. Between 1975 and 1979, Dolbin played in 62 games and caught 94 passes for 1,576 yards and seven touchdowns for the Broncos.

Aug. 8 — Dave Parks, 77, former All-Pro wide receiver and tight end who played 10 seasons in the NFL. Parks was one of only three receivers ever to be the number one pick in the NFL draft. San Francisco picked him first in the 1964 draft after he starred for Texas Tech. Parks played his first three seasons for the 49ers, where he was selected to three pro bowls. He played five seasons in New Orleans, where his role shifted to tight end. He accounted for 149 catches, 2,254 yards and 16 touchdowns in that five-year span.

Aug. 10 — Joseph White, 56, former AP sports writer. White won Sports Writer of the Year honors in 2005 at The Associated Press while based in Washington, where he covered the NFL’s Redskins. His beats also included the NBA’s Wizards, other professional and college teams. White also was a member of AP’s Olympics coverage.

Aug. 11 — Darryl Drake, 62, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach. Drake joined the coaching staff in 2018. Drake played collegiately at Western Kentucky. He spent one season in the Canadian Football League. He went into coaching as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky in 1983, the beginning of a career that included stops in the college ranks at Georgia, Baylor and Texas.

Aug. 12 — Mike Gaddis, 50, former University of Oklahoma running back, who former coach Barry Switzer called the best running back from the state of Oklahoma he ever signed. As a sophomore in 1989, Gaddis rushed for 829 yards in six games before suffering a severe knee injury. Gaddis returned in 1991 to rush for more than 1,300 yards.

Aug. 14 — Joe Szombathy, 87, Syracuse wide receiver who went on to serve in the school’s athletic department for more than four decades.

Aug. 14 — Ugo Sansonetti, 100, an Italian business executive who began running track after retiring at age 76 in 1995. Sansonetti won 42 gold medals at World Masters Athletic Championship events, and broke several world records.

Aug. 16 — Jose “Mantequilla” Napoles, 79, Hall of Fame Mexican boxer who was a two-time welterweight world champion. Napoles was inducted in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990. Napoles boxed from 1958-1975was named by The Associated Press the fourth-greatest welterweight of the 20th century.

Aug. 16 — Mike McGee, 80, former Southern California and South Carolina athletic director. McGee, who was a former Outland Trophy winner at Duke, hired Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier to lead Gamecocks football. McGee was the Gamecocks’ athletic director from 1993-2005. McGee served as AD at Southern California from 1984 until midway through the 1992-93 season. The Trojans played in four Rose Bowls during his tenure.

Aug. 16 — Felice Gimondi, 76, one of only seven cyclists to have won all three Grand Tours. Gimondi won the Tour de France in 1965 as a 22-year-old in his first year as a professional. He went on to win the Giro d’Italia in 1967, 1969 and 1976, and the Spanish Vuelta in 1968.

Aug. 16 — Jim Hardy, 96, University of Southern California and Los Angeles Rams football player who was the MVP of the 1945 Rose Bowl. Hardy lettered three seasons (1942-44) at quarterback and defensive back for USC. The quarterback spent seven seasons in the NFL and was part of the 1952 Detroit Lions team that won the NFL championship. He was the general manager of the ABA’s Los Angeles Stars (1969-70) and then held a similar title at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (1973-86).

Aug. 17 — Cedric Benson, 36, former NFL running back. Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history. Benson played at Texas from 2001-2004 and his 5,540 yards ranks second at the university and ninth in NCAA history. Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005 and played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

Aug. 18 — Jack Whitaker, 95, Hall of Fame broadcaster whose career ranged from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat’s Triple Crown to short essays from major sporting events. Whitaker began his broadcast career at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia and spent 22 years for CBS Sports. He worked for ABC from 1982 in the news and sports divisions, and was part of the network’s Olympics coverage in 1984 and 1988.

Aug. 19 — Al Jackson, 83, major league pitcher for 10 seasons. “Little” Al Jackson, although he was 5-foot-10, had a record of 8-20 and 4.40 ERA with the 1962 expansion Mets. Jackson also pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh in 1959 and for his career went 67-99 with a 3.98 ERA.

Aug. 20 — Russ Conway, 70, Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1992 for his stories about corruption in the NHL Players Association that helped bring down union head Alan Eagleson. A longtime Boston Bruins beat writer, Conway published a series of articles that exposed Eagleson’s lucrative conflicts of interest. Conway’s reporting spawned investigations in both the United States and Canada that resulted in Eagleson serving six months in prison and forfeiting his Order of Canada.

Aug. 21 — Barry Bennett, 63, former NFL lineman. Bennett played 11 seasons with New Orleans, the New York Jets and Minnesota.

Aug. 21 — Dzmitry Ryshkevich, 33, Belarusian rower hoping to qualify for the Paralympic Games next summer died when his boat capsized during training for the world championships on the Linz-Ottensheim regatta course on the Danube in Austria.

Aug. 22 — Tom Nissalke, 87, Coach of the Year winner in the NBA and ABA. He was the first coach of the Utah Jazz after the franchise relocated from New Orleans in 1979. Nissalke was also an NBA head coach in Seattle, Houston and Cleveland. Nissalke led the ABA’s Dallas Chaparrals to a 42-42 record in 1971-72, his first season, and was named the league’s top coach. Nissalke was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year after going 49-33 with Houston in 1976-77.

Aug. 22 — Peter Chingoka, 65, first black official to be president of the Zimbabwe cricket union. Chingoka was president and later chairman of Zimbabwe cricket from 1992 until 2014. He was the first black cricketer to play at a high level in his country.

Aug. 22 — Bobby Dillon, 89, Green Bay Packers’ career leader in interceptions who lost his left eye following two childhood accidents. Dillon played safety for Green Bay from 1952 to 1959, setting the franchise record for interceptions with 52, including four against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 1953.

Aug. 23 — Sylvia Ruegger, 58, long-distance runner who held the Canadian women’s marathon record for 28 years. Ruegger finished eighth in a time of 2 hours 29 minutes 9 seconds when women’s marathon made its Olympic debut at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. The next year, she won the Houston Marathon in a Canadian-record time of 2:28.36. That record stood until Lanni Marchant bested it in 2013.

Aug. 25 — Vince Naimoli, 81, original owner of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Tampa businessman had been part of unsuccessful bids to purchase and relocate the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants. But he landed an American League expansion franchise in 1995 that began play as the Devil Rays in 1998. Naimoli sold the club in 2004 and relinquished control after the 2005 season.

Aug. 26 — Tom Jordan, 99, the oldest living Major League Baseball player. Jordan ten days shy of celebrating his 100th birthday played in 39 games throughout three major league seasons from 1944-1948 with the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians and St. Louis Browns.

Aug. 27 — Jessi Combs, 39, Jet-car speed racer known by fans as the “fastest woman on four wheels,” died in a crash in Oregon’s Alvord Desert while trying to break a speed record. Combs was widely known in the niche sport of jet-car racing and was attempting to break the Women’s Land Speed Record of 512 mph (823 kph) set in 1976 by Kitty O’Neil when she died.

Aug. 28 — Nicolás Leoz, 90, long-time South American soccer executive and FIFA official who had been under house arrest in Paraguay fighting extradition to the United States. Leoz, under house arrest for the last four years, was indicted in 2015 in the U.S. Justice Department’s sweeping investigation of bribery and financial corruption linked to broadcasting and sponsorship rights for soccer competitions.

Aug. 29 — Jim Langer, 71, Pro Football Hall of Fame center who was a member of the Miami Dolphins’ 1972 perfect season. Langer was a first-year starter and played every offensive down for the NFL’s only unbeaten, untied team that went 17-0. The following year he helped the Dolphins repeat as Super Bowl champions, and began a stretch of six consecutive Pro Bowl seasons for Miami.

Aug. 30 — Mikaela Claridge, 22, female apprentice jockey died after falling from her horse during track work in the Australian state of Victoria.

Aug. 30 — Franco Columbu, 78, Italian bodybuilder, boxer and actor. After starting his career as a boxer, Columbu progressed into Olympic weightlifting, powerlifting, and later bodybuilding, winning the prestigious title of Mr. Olympia in 1976 and 1981.

Aug. 31 — Anthoine Hubert, 22, French driver died in a Formula Two accident at the Belgian Grand Prix. Hubert died following a 160 mph (257 kph) collision at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) track. Hubert raced for the British-owned Arden team.

Aug. 31 — Hal Naragon, 90, major league catcher who caught three Hall of Fame pitchers on Cleveland’s 1954 World Series team. The club won 111 games and made it to the Series led by a staff that featured Bob Feller, Bob Lemon and Early Wynn. Cleveland was swept in four games by the New York Giants in the Series. Naragon played parts of seven seasons with Cleveland.

Aug. 31 — Melanie Tyndell, 32, female jockey who died in a racetrack fall at Fannie Bay in Darwin, Australia. Tyndall was riding Restless in Race 3 when her horse clipped the heels of another and fell. She was trampled by another horse.

Sept. 1 — Tom Collins, 88, ice skating entrepreneur. Collins’ Champions on Ice figure skating tour helped hundreds of skaters prolong their careers. A former skater in Holiday on Ice, Collins organized an exhibition tour of the United States with world champion skaters in 1969. It was the forerunner of Champions on Ice. Among those champions on that tour were Scott Hamilton, Brian Boitano and Michelle Kwan.

Sept. 2 — Chace Numata, 27, Tigers minor league catcher died days after being injured in a skateboarding accident in Pennsylvania. Numata was playing for Double-A Erie, his first season in the Detroit organization.

Sept. 2 — Eddie Cruz, 18, Western New Mexico University freshman wide receiver died in an apparent drowning. Cruz graduated in June from Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas.

Sept. 6 — Abdul Qadir, 63, former Pakistan cricketer who was widely regarded as one of the greatest wrist-spinners in history. Qadir played 67 tests from 1977-90, taking 236 wickets including 9-56 against England at Lahore in 1987.

Sept. 6 — Chester Williams, 49, the only black player on South Africa’s famed 1995 Rugby World Cup winning team. Williams became one of the faces of the new South Africa when the Springboks won the World Cup on home soil in front of Nelson Mandela. It was just a year after apartheid officially ended and South Africa elected Mandela as president in its first all-race elections.

Sept. 6 — Chris Duncan, 38, former outfielder who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win the 2006 World Series. Duncan was the son of former St. Louis pitching coach Dave Duncan and brother of former major leaguer Shelley Duncan.

Sept. 7 — Al Carmichael, 90, the running back who scored the first touchdown in the old American Football League while playing for Denver in 1960. Carmichael played for Denver in 1960 and ’61 after a six-year stint in Green Bay.

Sept. 7 — Charles Silvera, 94, former Major League Baseball player and coach. Silvera was the New York Yankees’ seldom-used No. 2 catcher during their dynasty of the 1950s. Silvera, who was part of six World Series championships with the Yankees, played in only 227 games over nine years with the Yankees and a final season with the Chicago Cubs.

Sept. 9 — Fred McLeod, 67, longtime sportscaster and announcer. McLeod did TV play-by play coverage of the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers. McLeod spent 22 seasons announcing Pistons games before joining the Cavs in 2006. He recently celebrated his 36th season in broadcasting. McLeod also served as a TV announcer for the Indians and Tigers.

Sept. 9 — Jairzinho Pieter, 31, backup goalkeeper for the national team of the Caribbean island of Curacao. Jairzinho earned 11 caps for Curacao during his career, making the roster for the 2017 and 2019 Gold Cup.

Sept. 10 — Brian Barnes, 74, charismatic English golfer who beat Jack Nicklaus twice in one day in Ryder Cup singles matches. A nine-time winner on the European Tour, Barnes — known for playing with a pipe in his mouth and a bottle of vodka and orange juice in his bag — was most famous for his two victories over Nicklaus at Laurel Valley, Pennsylvania, in the 1975 Ryder Cup. Barnes won the Senior British Open at Royal Portrush in 1995 and 1996.

Sept. 10 — Sam Davis, 75, guard who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowls in the 1970s. Davis played 168 games with the Steelers from 1967-79, helping pave the way for Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris and protecting Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw during Pittsburgh’s run atop the NFL in the 1970s.

Sept. 11 — Neiron Ball, 27, former Oakland Raiders linebacker, who played college football at Florida.

Sept. 11 — T. Boone Pickens Jr., 91, billionaire oil tycoon whose money helped put Oklahoma State football on the map. In 2006 he donated $165 million to the athletic program, the largest single gift in NCAA history.

Sept. 13 — Bruno Grandi, 85, longtime president of the international gymnastics federation who oversaw changing the “perfect 10” scoring system. Grandi was the federation’s leader from 1997-2016.

Sept. 14 — Larry Garron, 82, star running back for the original Patriots. Garron played from 1960 to 1968 for the Boston Patriots, whose name changed to the New England Patriots in 1971.

Sept. 14 — John Ralston, 92, former Stanford and Denver Broncos coach. Ralston was the head coach at Utah State from 1959-62, moved to Stanford in 1963 and to the Broncos in 1972. After leaving Denver in 1976 with a 34-33-3 record in five seasons, he coached the Oakland Invaders of the United States Football League from 1983-84 and at San Jose State from 1993-96.

Sept. 15 — Michael Stefanik, 61, Modified stock car great. Stefanik won nine NASCAR series championships to tie Hall of Famer Richie Evans for the record, topping the Whelen Modified Tour seven times and Busch North Series twice. He also raced in the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series, taking rookie of the year honors at age 41 in the truck series in 1999. Stenanik holds the Whelen Modified Tour record with 74 victories from 1985 to 2014.

Sept. 16 — Davo Karnicar, 56, climber and extreme skier. In 2006, he became the first person to complete ski descents of the Seven Summits. Karnicar was initially a member of the Yugoslav national ski team before turning to mountaineering in 1980.

Sept. 18 — Fernando Ricksen, 43, former Netherlands national team defender. Ricksen also played for the Scottish soccer club Rangers from 2000-06. Ricksen played 12 games for the Dutch national team.

Sept. 18 — Kelvin Maynard, 32, former Burton Albion full-back Kelvin Maynard. Burton helped the team win promotion to League One for the first time in history during the 2014-15 campaign.

Sept. 19 — Barron Hilton, 91. hotel magnate who expanded his father’s chain and became a founding owner in the American Football League. Hilton founded the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFL and oversaw the AFL-NFL merger.

Sept. 20 — Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, 85, Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back. Cassady played both football and baseball at Ohio State in the early 1950s, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1955. He was a two-time consensus All-American and finished with nearly 2,500 yards and 37 touchdowns. Cassady played 10 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Detroit Lions.

Sept. 21 — Jevan Snead, 32, former Mississippi quarterback who ranks among the school’s career passing leaders. Snead passed for 5,394 yards and 46 touchdowns in two seasons for the Rebels.

Sept. 21 — E.J. Holub, 81, Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer. Holub was the first player to start in the Super Bowl at two different positions. After five all-star seasons in the AFL, he started at linebacker when the Chiefs appeared in the first ever Super Bowl. Three years later, when the Chiefs beat Minnesota for their only title, he had switched sides, starting at center.

Sept. 23 — Andre Emmett, 37, former Texas Tech basketball standout the team’s all-time leading scorer. Emmett scored 2,256 career points from 2001-04 with the Red Raiders. He averaged 17.6 points per game.

Sept. 25 — Jack Hatton, 24, member of the U.S. national judo team. The Olympic hopeful was rated as one of the top American men in international competition. He was ranked 30th in the 81kg (179 pounds) weight class. Hatton had won two medals in Grand Prix competition.

Sept. 29 — Brian Mulkeen, 33, former two-year field captain for Fordham’s track and field team, competing in the weight throw and hammer throw. This year, he joined his alma mater as a volunteer throwing coach.

Oct. 1 — Mikayla Martin, 22, rising Canadian ski-cross star died in a mountain biking crash. Martin won a FIS Junior World Championship in New Zealand in 2018. She raced on the World Cup circuit last winter, finishing a career-best sixth in Innichen, Switzerland.

Oct. 2 — William V. Bidwill, 88, former owner of the NFL’s Cardinals franchise. Bidwill owned the franchise in three cities. The bowtie-wearing Bidwill headed a family operation that dated to 1932, when his father Charles purchased the Chicago Cardinals, reportedly for $50,000.

Oct. 2 — Bob Larranaga, 78, former St. John’s basketball player and the older brother of Miami Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga. Larranaga played two seasons under renowned St. John’s coach Joe Lapchick and young assistant Lou Carnesecca in 1959-60 and 1960-61.

Oct. 3 — Roger Taillibert, 93, architect who designed Montreal’s 1976 Olympic Stadium. Tallibert, a renowned French architect, created hundreds of other buildings, including the Parc des Princes stadium and Deauville swimming pool in France and the Khalifa Stadium in Qatar.

Oct. 3 — Promise Isaac, 31, member of the Austin Bold of the United Soccer League. Isaac captained Nigeria to the 2008 Olympic silver medal and scored 79 goals in 11 professional seasons in Turkey.

Oct. 6 — Masaichi Kaneda, 86, Japanese baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Masaichi Kaneda, whose 400 wins are the most in Japanese pro baseball history. Kaneda, who turned pro in 1950 before he was 17, had a 20-year career. Along with the most wins in Nippon Professional Baseball, Kaneda owned career records with 365 complete games, 298 losses, 5,526-2/3 innings pitched, 1,808 walks and 4,490 strikeouts.

Oct. 8 — Sherwood C. Chillingworth, 93, longtime executive with the Oak Tree Racing Association who had partnerships in several stakes-winning thoroughbreds. Chillingworth was named an Oak Tree director in 1989 and assumed the title of executive vice president for the not-for-profit organization four years later. Oak Tree began in 1969 and conducted its last fall meet at Santa Anita in 2009.

Oct. 8 — Ted Green, 79, winner of the Stanley Cup as a defenseman with the Boston Bruins in the early 1970s and five times as an assistant with the Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s.

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.