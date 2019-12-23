2019 Notable Sports Deaths

UNDATED: six weeks later.

May 25 — Gerry Fraley, 64, longtime baseball writer who spent most of his career with The Dallas Morning News. After covering the Braves for the Atlanta Constitution-Journal, Fraley joined the Dallas paper in 1989 to cover the Texas Rangers. Fraley also wrote about football, basketball and NASCAR among other assignments for the Morning News.

May 25 — Rod Bramblett, 53, longtime radio announcer for Auburn football and basketball games. Bramblett, a 1988 Auburn graduate, had been the Tigers’ play-by-play announcer for football and basketball since 2003. He started announcing Auburn baseball games in 1993. Bramblett was a three-time Alabama Sportscaster of the Year. His most famous call came on the “Kick Six” play in the Iron Bowl game against rival Alabama in 2013.

May 26 — Joe Russo, 74, former St. John’s baseball coach and player who captained the team to the College World Series in 1966. Russo played four years under coach Jack Kaiser. He took over as coach in 1974, when Kaiser became the school’s athletic director. Russo went 612-310 in 22 seasons with St. John’s, including CWS appearances in 1978 and 1980. The 1980 team included future major league All-Star pitchers Frank Viola and John Franco.

May 26 — Bart Starr, 85, gentlemanly quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi’s powerhouse Green Bay Packers teams of the 1960s whose sneak won the famed “Ice Bowl” in 1967. Starr led Green Bay to five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls. After losing the 1960 NFL title game in his first playoff appearance, the Packers never lost another playoff game under Starr, going 9-0, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders in the first two Super Bowls. Starr struggled as the team’s head coach, going 53-77-3 in nine seasons from 1975-83. Starr won NFL titles in 1961, ’62, ’65, ’67 and ’68. He was the 1966 NFL MVP and was named to the 1960s All-Decade team. He also was named MVP of the first two Super Bowls.

May 27 — Bill Buckner, 69, star hitter who became known for making one of the most infamous plays in major league history. Buckner won an NL batting title, was an All-Star and got 2,715 hits in a 22-year career. But it was a groundball through his legs in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series that forever changed his legacy. Mookie Wilson of the New York Mets hit a trickler up the first base that rolled through Buckner’s legs, an error that let Ray Knight rush home from second base with the winning run. The Red Sox lost 8-5 in Game 7, and their World Series drought continued until 2004.

May 27 — Marc Okkonen, 85, baseball researcher and author. Okkonen’s book, “Baseball Uniforms of the 20th Century,” published in 1991, became the basis for the Baseball Hall of Fame’s online uniform database. Okkonen also published “scrapbooks” of the early decades of the 20th century, an illustrated history of the career of Ty Cobb and the first history of the short-lived Federal League.

May 31 — Dennis Miller, 61, FINA executive. The former 100-meter butterfly champion in Fiji, was swim team manager for his home country at the 1988 Olympic Games, and chef de mission of the Fijian team at the 1996 Olympics. He became executive director of the Oceania National Olympic Committees in 1997, and was president of the Oceania Swimming Association since 2008.

May 31 — Gene Bourdet, Montana State Athletics Hall of Famer. Bourdet was Montana State<s quarterback in 1946-47. Bourdet returned to Montana State as a backfield coach and became the athletic director in 1958. In 1970, he moved on to San Diego State, became AD at Fresno State in 1971 and moved back to SDSU as its AD in 1979. He remained there until 1985.

May 31 — Le Anne Schreiber, 73, first female editor of The New York Times sports section. Schreiber’s career as a journalist began in 1974 at Time magazine. While with Time she covered the Montreal Olympics in 1976. She was the editor-in-chief of the fledgling magazine, womenSports. She joined The New York Times Sports Department to help launch “Sports Monday,” and eight months later she was named head of the department.

June 1 — Jose Antonio Reyes, 35, former Spain midfielder, who won five Europa League titles and was part of Arsenal’s unbeaten “Invincibles” squad.

June 2 — Lowell North, 89, pioneering sailmaker who won an Olympic gold medal and four Star world championships in the venerable Star Class. North began sailmaking as a teenager and founded North Sails in San Diego in 1957. It was the world’s biggest sailmaker when he sold it in 1984. North won the bronze medal in the Dragon Class in the 1964 Olympics and the gold medal in the Star Class in the 1968 Games.

June 3 — Daley Mathison, 27, English motorcycle rider died following a crash during the third lap of the opening Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) event.

June 4 — Billy Gabor, 97, former Syracuse basketball star who went on to play for the Syracuse Nationals of the NBA. Nicknamed “The Bullet'” because of his speed, Gabor played six years for the Syracuse Nationals of the NBA, including the Nats’ 1955 championship team.

June 4 — Lennart Johansson, 89, former president of European soccer’s governing body. Johansson was elected to lead UEFA from 1990 to 2007. He oversaw the introduction of the Champions League during a 17-year reign. Johansson reshaped European soccer with a radical transformation of the European Cup into the Champions League in 1992 and the eventual expansion that saw non-domestic champions given the entry.

June 7 — Christopher Morgan, 22, wrestler for the West Point Black Knights.

June 8 — Abdelbaset Sarout, 27, Syrian soccer goalkeeper.

June 8 — Justin Edinburgh, 49, former Tottenham defender who guided Leyton Orient back into the English Football League as its manager last season. Edinburgh was a left back who made more than 250 appearances in a 10-year stay at Tottenham, winning the FA Cup in 1991 and the League Cup in 1999.

June 8 — Frank Lucchesi, 92, former major league manager. Lucchesi the Philadelphia from 1970 to 1972. He was a coach for the Rangers when he replaced Billy Martin in 1975. During spring training in 1977, second baseman Lenny Randle was upset over being benched and punched Lucchesi, sending him to the hospital. Lucchesi was fired during the season with the Rangers at 31-31. Lucchesi’s final stint as a manager was in an interim role with the Chicago Cubs to finish the 1987 season and finished with a 316-399 career record.

June 11 — Eric Zaun, 25, beach volleyball player. Zaun competed on the NVL tour where he was named Rookie of the Year in 2014 and was also the youngest player to win an NVL championship. He later played on the AVP tour, where he was named Rookie of the Year in 2017. In 2018, he competed in five FIVB World Tour events and competed in 2019 FIVB snow volleyball events in Austria and Italy.

June 12 — Gabriele Grunewald, 32, one of the country’s top middle-distance runners who inspired many with her long and public fight against cancer. Grunewald was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma — a rare form of cancer in the saliva glands — in 2009 while running for the University of Minnesota. Following surgery and radiation therapy, she went on to finish second in the 1,500 meters at the 2010 NCAA championships.

June 14 — Pat Bowlen, 75, Denver Broncos owner who transformed the team from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar TV deals. Bowlen, elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, was the first owner in NFL history to have his team win 300 games — including playoffs — in three decades. He had as many Super Bowl appearances (seven) as losing seasons, and the Broncos had a 354-240-1 record since he bought the team in 1984. Under his stewardship, the Broncos won Super Bowls in 1998, ’99 and 2016.

June 17 — Gus Schickedanz, 90, owner of Canada’s last Triple Crown winner. The breeder/owner won Queen’s Plate titles with Woodcarver (1999, Mickey Walls aboard) and Wando (2003, Patrick Husbands aboard). Wando went on to capture the Canadian Triple crown that year, the last horse to accomplish the feat.

June 22 — Thalles Lima de Conceicaão Penha, 24, former Vasco da Gama striker died from a motorcycle crash outside Rio de Janeiro. Thalles scored 36 goals in 157 matches for Vasco.

June 23 — Kerry Marbury, 67, former West Virginia running back. Marbury was a state track champion in the 100- and 220-yard dashes. He attended West Virginia and set the Mountaineers’ single-game rushing record of 291 yards against Temple in 1971, a mark that stood for 33 years.

June 24 — Ed Shearer, 82, longtime sports writer with The Associated Press who covered the Olympics, Super Bowl, World Series and Hank Aaron’s 715th homer but left his most lasting mark as the “SEC Seer,” a prognosticator of Southern football known throughout the nation. Working at the AP for more than 40 years, Shearer covered a range of sports but was most passionate about college football. In an era when many states did not have a full-time AP sports writer, he traveled the region extensively covering the biggest game of the week.

June 26 — Gene Pingatore, 83, winningest boys basketball coach in Illinois history who gained national attention when he appeared in the 1994 documentary “Hoop Dreams.” Pingatore was preparing for his 51st season coaching at St. Joseph High School in Westchester, Illinois. Pingatore’s teams won two state championships, advanced to the state finals six times and won 13 sectional titles.

June 28 — Ken Behring,91, billionaire philanthropist and former owner of the Seattle Seahawks. Behring bought the Seahawks in 1988 and in 1996 attempted relocate to Southern California before selling the team to Paul Allen in 1997.

June 29 — Donald Dupont, 89, one of nine founders of the Fiesta Bowl.

June 30 — Carlin Dunne, 36, prominent motorcycle racer died after he crashed at the 97th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado Springs. Dunne had won the event four times.

June 30 — Florijana Ismaili, 24, Swiss national soccer player. Ismaili made 33 international appearance in five years, was captain of the BSC Young Boys women’s team and previously played for the Swiss team FC Walperswil.

July 1 — Tyler Skaggs, 27, Los Angeles Angels pitcher died in his hotel room. Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, had been a regular in the Angels’ starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery.

July 2 — George Edmondson Jr., 97, the University of Florida’s most famous cheerleader. Edmondson was better known as Mr. Two Bits while riling up crowds at Florida home games for 60 years. Edmondson first performed his “Two Bits” cheer in 1949. He officially retired from his role after the 2008 season. He never attended Florida but was named an honorary alumnus in 2005.

July 3 — Tony Robichaux, 57, Louisiana-Lafayette baseball coach who earned nearly 1,200 career wins and led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 2000 College World Series appearance. Robichaux posted a 1,177-767 record in 33 seasons as a head coach. He went 914-590 over the last 25 years at Louisiana-Lafayette after coaching at McNeese State from 1987-94.

July 3 — Jared Lorenzen, 38, husky left-handed quarterback who set multiple Kentucky passing and offensive records before backing up Eli Manning on the New York Giants’ Super Bowl-winning 2007 team.

July 4 — Scheyenne Sanitoa, 21, University of Hawaii linebacker. Sanitoa played in 12 games last season.

July 5 — Aurelio Martínez, 56, Spanish motorcycle rider died after crashing in qualifying for the 24 Hours of Catalunya.

July 5 — Tyshon Dye, 25, former Clemson and East Carolina running back drowned after swimming in a lake at Richard B. Russell State Park in Georgia. Dye was a reserve on the Tigers’ 2016 national championship team then transferred to East Carolina for his final college season.

July 8 — Greg Johnson, 48, former Nashville Predators captain. Johnson also played for Detroit, Pittsburgh and Chicago during his 12 years in the NHL, finishing with 145 goals and 224 assists in 785 games. Johnson was with Nashville for the franchise’s first season in the league and spent the last seven years of his career with the Predators.

July 8 — Rosie Ruiz, 66, the Boston Marathon course-cutter who was stripped of her victory in the 1980 race and went on to become an enduring symbol of cheating in sports. Ruiz was also known as Rosie Vivas. An unknown who didn’t look or act like she had just run 26.2 miles, Ruiz finished first in the women’s division in Boston in 1980 in a then-record time of 2 hours, 31 minutes, 56 seconds. Ruiz was stripped of her title eight days after the race.

July 10 — Jim Bouton, 80, former New York Yankees pitcher who shocked and angered the conservative baseball world with the tell-all book “Ball Four.” Published in 1970, “Ball Four” detailed Yankees great Mickey Mantle’s carousing, and the use of stimulants in the major leagues. Former teammates and players and executives across baseball ostracized him for exposing their secrets.

July 11 — Walt Michaels, 89, former New York Jets coach who retired following the 1982 season after leading the team to the AFC title game. The former Cleveland Browns linebacker was the defensive coordinator of the Jets’ Super Bowl-winning team in the 1968 season. He was head coach from 1977-82, going 39-47-1 and making the playoffs in the 1981-82 seasons. He later coached the New Jersey Generals of the USFL in 1984-85.

July 13 — Ernie Broglio, 83, a 21-game winner in 1960 who is remembered most as the player traded by the St. Louis Cardinals for Hall of Famer Lou Brock. Broglio tied for the major league lead in victories and finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting in 1960 with St. Louis. The Cardinals traded him to the Chicago Cubs for Brock during the 1964 season. Brock broke out after the trade, hitting .348 with 33 stolen bases and helping St. Louis win that year’s World Series. Broglio didn’t pitch in the majors after 1966 and finished his career 77-74 with a 3.74 ERA.

July 14 — Calistus Anyichie, 19, Binghamton men’s basketball player.

July 14 — Pernell Whitaker, 55, former boxing champion. Whitaker was an Olympic gold medalist and welterweight champion. He was regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters. He won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, made his pro debut on national television, and was fighting for a major title by his 17th fight, a loss to Jose Luis Ramirez that he would avenge the next year.

July 14 — Elijah “Pumpsie” Green, 85, the first black player on the Boston Red Sox. Green played parts of four seasons with the Red Sox and one with the New York Mets from 1959-63. But his place in history was made when he stepped on the field as a pinch-runner against the Chicago White Sox on July 21, 1959. The Red Sox were the last team in the major leagues to field a black player.

July 18 — Mitch Petrus, 32, former NFL offensive lineman. Petrus was a University of Arkansas walk-on who later earned all-Southeastern Conference honors. He was drafted by the New York Giants in the fifth round in 2010 and had a three-year NFL career with the Giants, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

July 19 — Marylou Whitney, 93, philanthropist, socialite and horse-racing enthusiast known as the “Queen of Saratoga.” Whitney was among the most successful owners in thoroughbred racing. She opened her own stable after the death in 1992 of her husband, Cornelius Vanderbilt “Sonny” Whitney, son of Saratoga racetrack builder William C. Whitney. She and her husband, John Hendrickson, were instrumental in donating and raising money for medical institutions and museums in New York and Kentucky. In 2004, Whitney’s Birdstone won the Belmont Stakes, spoiling Smarty Jones’ Triple Crown bid. Birdstone won the Travers, Saratoga’s signature race, later that summer. Her stable had over 190 winners starting in 2000 and into the current year.

July 19 — Don Mossi, 90, left-handed pitcher who won 101 games in over a decade as a major leaguer and was an All-Star for the Cleveland Indians in 1957.

July 20 — Nick Harrison, 37, NASCAR crew chief who died after the Xfinity Series race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Harrison was crew chief for Justin Haley, who finished in 13th place. In Harrison’s first season with Kaulig Racing, Haley had two top-five finishes and finished 12 times in the top 10. Harrison was a veteran crew chief with all three NASCAR national series since 2006.

July 21 — Peter McNamara, 64, Australian tennis player who won three Grand Slam doubles titles and reached a highest singles ranking of No. 7. McNamara teamed with compatriot Paul McNamee to win the Wimbledon doubles title in 1980 and 1982 and the Australian Open title in 1979. After his retirement in 1987 McNamara became a successful coach, working with Mark Philippoussis, Grigor Dimitrov and more recently rising women’s star Wang Qiang of China.

July 23 — Maxim Dadashev, 28, Russian boxer died after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland on July 19. Dadashev was hospitalized with brain swelling shortly after his light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

July 23 — Glen Waggoner, 78, one of the founders of Rotisserie League Baseball in 1980. He built a notable career in sports journalism at Esquire and ESPN the Magazine, and wrote seven books about baseball and golf.

July 24 — Cathy Inglese, 60, former Boston College women’s basketball coach. Inglese coached at Boston College from 1993-2008 and was hired as an assistant coach at Hofstra last month. Inglese coached the Eagles to seven NCAA Tournament appearances. Before getting the job at BC, she was the head coach at Vermont, where she led the Catamounts to consecutive undefeated regular seasons in 1992 and 1993. She also was a head coach at Rhode Island after BC before working at Farleigh Dickinson for two years.

July 25 — Hugo Santillan, 23, died from head injuries after the WBC Latino Silver lightweight bout against Uruguayan Eduardo Abreu on July 20 in San Nicolás, a city 150 miles north of Buenos Aires. Santillán started boxing in 2015 and had a record of 19 wins, six losses, two draws.

July 27 — Keith Lincoln, 80, star on the San Diego Chargers’ 1963 AFL championship team. Lincoln was a five-time AFL All-Star. He was named the most outstanding player in the 1963 AFL Championship game, which the Chargers won 51-10. Lincoln was a second-round draft pick of the Chargers in 1961 and he played for San Diego until 1966 before a stint with Buffalo. He returned briefly to the Chargers in 1968.

July 28 — Loek van Mil, 34, a 7-foot-1 right-hander who was one of the tallest professional baseball players in history. Van Mil spent 10 seasons in the minor leagues in the United States, pitching in the systems of Minnesota, Cincinnati, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Angels. He played for his native Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and 2017.

July 28 — Dr. Harrison B. Wilson, 94, a renowned basketball coach, educator, and long-time president of Norfolk State University. Wilson was a star athlete at Kentucky State University in the 1940s before going on to become a basketball coach at Jackson State in the 1950s where his teams went 340-72.

July 29 — Max Falkenstien, 95, the affable and silver-tongued “Voice of the Jayhawks” who brought Kansas football and basketball into the homes of fans for six decades. Falkenstien did his first broadcast of a Kansas basketball game during the 1946 NCAA Tournament in Kansas City, where the Jayhawks played Oklahoma A&M. He retired from Jayhawk Radio Network broadcasts after the 2005-06 basketball season.

July 30 — Nick Buoniconti, 78, Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker an undersized overachiever who helped lead the Miami Dolphins to the NFL’s only perfect season. Buoniconti was bypassed in the NFL draft but went on to a 15-year career. He helped the Dolphins win back-to-back Super Bowls, including the 1972 team that finished 17-0. Nick Buoniconti was chosen for the all-time AFL team in 1970. He was chosen for the NFL Pro Bowl in 1972 and 1973.

July 31 — Sherman Poppen, 89, snowboard inventor who laid the groundwork for a multibillion-dollar industry. In 1965, while living in Michigan, Poppen was looking for a way to entertain his daughters on a snowy Christmas Day. So he strapped two skis together and held them in place with wooden crossbars. His wife dubbed it a “Snurfer.” A year later, he got a patent on the contraption.

Aug. 1 — Harvey Frommer, 83, prolific author who wrote mostly about sports, sometimes collaborating with his subjects on their autobiographies. Frommer wrote about the 1927 Yankees, the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, Jackie Robinson and Branch Rickey, and Shoeless Joe Jackson, and others. He collaborated on books with Nolan Ryan, Red Holzman and Tony Dorsett.

Aug. 1 — Mario Gonzalez, 95, the most celebrated golfer in Brazil’s history. His playing career spanned four decades, from the 1930s to the 1970s. He dominated the Brazil Open, winning seven titles in a nine-year span. After winning the Brazilian Amateur nine times, he turned pro.

Aug. 1 — Harley Race, 76, eight-time National Wrestling Alliance world heavyweight champion. Race worked for several major wrestling companies over his career including the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and the NWA and performed against other legends including Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes. Race won his first NWA world heavyweight title in 1973 when he defeated Dory Funk Jr.

