2019 Notable Sports Deaths

March 7 — Daniel Rudisha, 73, Olympic silver-medalist runner in 1968 and the father of two-time Olympic 800-meter champion David Rudisha. Daniel Rudisha won silver in the 4×400-meter relay at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, one of Kenya’s earliest successes in track.

March 7 — Richard Beyer, 88, American former pro wrestler whose masked antics made him a huge hit in Japan in the 1960s and 1970s. Beyer, famously known by the ring name “The Destroyer,” visited Japan for the first time in 1963 to wrestle in Tokyo against postwar wrestling legend Rikidozan. The bout garnered huge television ratings, 64 percent of total viewers at the time of broadcast, and sparked an unprecedented wrestling boom in Japan.

March 7 — Dan Jenkins, 89, sports writing great and best-selling author known for his humor. Jenkins started his writing career at The Fort Worth Press and rose to stardom at Sports Illustrated. He wrote best-sellers “Semi-Tough” ”Baja Oklahoma” and “Dead Solid Perfect” and was a columnist for Playboy and Golf Digest.

March 8 — Cedrick Hardman, 70, former San Francisco 49ers defensive end. Hardman anchored a defensive front nicknamed the “Gold Rush” that included Cleveland Elam, Tommy Hart and Jimmy Webb. After leaving the 49ers, Hardman signed with the Oakland Raiders, where he appeared in 32 games over two seasons (1980-81) and was a member of the Super Bowl-winning team in the 1980 season.

March 8 — Kelly Catlin, 23, Olympic track cyclist who helped the U.S. women’s pursuit team win the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. Catlin also raced on the road for the Rally UHC Pro Cycling Team.

March 8 — Freeda George Forman, 42, daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman and briefly a boxer herself. Freeda Foreman fought briefly and was 5-1. Her career spanned 17 months in 2000-01.

March 9 — Harry Howell, 86, NHL Hall of Fame defenseman. A seven-time All-Star, Howell played 1,160 games for the Rangers from 1952-69. He also played in the NHL for the Oakland/California Golden Seals and Los Angeles before finishing in the World Hockey Association. “Harry the Horse” won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 1966-67. Howell also coached for the Minnesota North Stars.

March 9 — Joe Auer, 77, former NFL player. Auer returned a kickoff for a Miami Dolphins touchdown on the franchise’s first play in 1966. Auer went on to lead the 1966 Dolphins in rushing, and was chosen as the franchise’s first most valuable player. He played for the AFL champion Buffalo Bills in 1964-65, and his final professional season was with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in 1968.

March 11 — Coutinho, 75, Brazilian striker for 1962 World Cup winner who Pele considered his favorite attacking partner at Santos FC. Coutinho scored 368 goals for the club. Pele netted 1,091 for the Brazilian team. They played together at Santos from 1958 to 1967. Coutinho played 15 times for Brazil.

March 13 — Leroy Stanton, 71, former Major League Baseball player who was a member of the Seattle Mariners during its inaugural season. Stanton appeared in more than 800 games as an outfielder with the Mariners, Mets and Angels in the 1970s.

March 14 — Charlie Whiting, 66, Formula One director. Whiting began his F1 career in 1977 working at the Hesketh team. He joined the FIA in 1988 and became a race director in 1997.

March 14 — Jake Phelps, 56, skateboarder and editor of Thrasher magazine. Phelps ran the San Francisco-based magazine dedicated to skateboarding and was famed among skateboarders and extreme sports fans for his daring stunts.

March 14 — Birch Bayh, 91, former Indiana U.S. Senator. Birch is best known for ushering Title IX into law. Bayh was a titan of the U.S. Senate, serving three terms from 1963 to 1981. Among his accomplishments was his authorship of Title IX of the Higher Education Act, a law guaranteeing women access to educational and athletic programs in higher ed.

March 14 — Paul Hutchins, 73, former British Davis Cup captain who led the team to the final in 1978. Hutchins was Britain’s longest-serving Davis Captain and remained in charge of the team for 13 years, including a loss to the United States in the 1978 final. He also served as Britain’s team leader for the 2012 London Olympics.

March 15 — Johnny “Lam” Jones, 60, former Texas wide receiver and track standout who won an Olympic relay gold medal in 1976. Jones was a two-time all-Southwest Conference football player in 1978-79. The summer before his freshman year at Texas, Jones was 18 when he ran the second leg of the U.S. men’s winning 400-relay at the Montreal Games. Jones played five years in the NFL, all with the New York Jets.

March 18 — Pioneerof the Nile, 13, sire of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. The Kentucky-bred son of Empire Maker and Star of Goshen by Lord at War earned more than $1.6 million and five wins, a second in the 2009 Kentucky Derby and a third in 10 career starts.

March 19 — Kenneth To, 26, swimmer who won a silver medal for Australia at the 2013 world championships. To won six medals for Australia at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore, including gold in the 400-meter medley. At the 2013 worlds in Barcelona, To was part of Australia’s silver medal-winning 400 medley relay squad.

March 19 — Charles “Chuck” Harmon, 94, the Cincinnati Reds’ first African-American player. Harmon made his debut against the Braves in Milwaukee on April 17, 1954. Harmon played more than two seasons as a Reds utility player. He also played for the Cardinals and Phillies in his four years in the majors.

March 21 — Mike Cofer, 58, Pro Bowl linebacker who played a decade with the Detroit Lions and is second on the team’s career list in sacks. Cofer played 123 games with the Lions from 1983-92. He was a member of the team that went to the NFC title game at the end of the 1991 season. He received Pro Bowl honors during the 1988 season and finished his career with 62½ sacks.

March 21 — Nathan Evans, 19, William and Mary running back was shot and killed in Norfolk, Virginia.

March 22 — Art Mazmanian, 91, All-American second baseman on Southern California’s first College World Series championship team in 1948. Mazmanian was a four-year letterman at USC. In 1968, Mazmanian became baseball coach at Mount San Antonio Junior College, where he had just two losing seasons in 31 years.

March 23 — Brandon Adams, 21, a rising senior who was expected to be a key member of Georgia Tech’s defensive line. Adams had been going through offseason workouts and was preparing for the start of spring practice when he died on campus. The 6-foot-2, 325-pound lineman played in 33 games over three seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

March 24 — Marty Noble, 70, longtime baseball writer and Hall of Fame voter who was a mainstay on the New York Mets beat for decades. Noble covered the New York Yankees and Mets for Newsday from 1981-2004. He later worked for MLB.com, chronicling the Mets there as well.

March 24 — Marcos Garrido Beltran, 14, motocross rider, died from injuries sustained in a SP 300 race at the Jerez Circuit in southern Spain.

March 25 — Lina Cheryazova, 50, the first woman to win an Olympic aerials skiing gold medal. Competing for Uzbekistan, Cheryazova won gold with a triple flip when aerials skiing debuted on the Olympic program in 1994 in Lillehammer.

March 25 — Cal Ramsey, 81, basketball star at NYU in the 1950s who went on to play and broadcast for the New York Knicks. Ramsey graduated from NYU in 1959 after averaging 20.2 points and a school-record 17.5 rebounds. He had been an assistant coach with the team since it returned as a Division III program in 1983-84, helping the Violets to a 615-341 record and 25 postseason appearances.

March 25 — Clem Daniels, 83, former Oakland Raiders running back and AFL all-time leading rusher. Daniels played nine seasons starting with the Dallas Texans of the AFL in 1960. He spent his next seven seasons with the Raiders before finishing his career with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL in 1968. Daniels’ 5,101 yards rushing in the AFL were the most ever in the league.

March 28 — Joe Bellino, 81, first Navy player to win the Heisman Trophy. The Navy halfback, who was nicknamed the “Winchester Rifle,” was a unanimous All-America selection in 1960 and won the Heisman and Maxwell Awards.

April 6 — Mike Sheppard Sr., 86, Seton Hall baseball coach for 31 seasons. Sheppard served as the Pirates’ coach from 1973-2003, recording 28 winning seasons and 27 postseason berths. His career record was 998-540-11. He had 30 players reach the major leagues — including Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Rick Cerone, Jason Grilli, Matt Morris, Mo Vaughn and John Valentin.

April 6 — Lloyd McDermott, 79, rugby player who played two tests for the Wallabies before sensationally refusing to tour apartheid-era South Africa. McDermott was among the first Aboriginal players to represent Australia at rugby, but is perhaps best known for his public stand against the apartheid regime in South Africa when he declined the opportunity to tour there in 1963.

April 7 — Jim Blundell, 79, Canada Soccer Hall of Famer who was one of the top goal-scorers in Canada in the 1960s. Blundell led the attack for Vancouver Firefighters FC in the Pacific Coast League. A prolific scorer, he registered more than 140 goals in league, cup and all-star matches across a 12-year career from 1957 to 1969.

April 7 — Arie Irawan, 28, Malaysian golfer. Irawan missed the 36-hole cut on April 5 in the Sanya Championship tournament at Sanya Yalong Bay Golf Club. Officials of the PGA Tour Series-China canceled the final round of the tournament.

April 9 — Marilynn Smith, 89, LPGA founder and pioneering golfer. Smith was one of the 13 founders of the LPGA Tour. Her 21 victories, two majors and endless support of her tour led to her induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Smith was president of the LPGA from 1958 to 1960. In 1973, she became the first woman to work a PGA Tour event as a TV broadcaster. The LPGA Tour began in 1950.

April 10 — Rob Gloster, 62, longtime Associated Press Sports Writer who covered 10 Olympics, two soccer World Cups, tennis and golf majors, and other sports and news assignments from more than two dozen countries.

April 10 — Irwin Jacobs, 77, one-time part owner of the Minnesota Vikings. Jabobs had a stake in the Vikings in the 1980s before selling his share.

April 10 — Walter White, 67, former Kansas City Chiefs tight end. White played his entire five-season pro career with the Chiefs, retiring after the 1979 season. In his second season, White finished among the top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns.

April 11 — Scott Sanderson, 62, right-hander who helped the Chicago Cubs make two playoff appearances and was a member of four postseason teams during a 19-year career. Sanderson was 163-143 with a 3.84 earned-run average for seven teams. He made the playoffs with Montreal (1981), the Cubs (1984, 1989) and Athletics (1990), and was an All-Star with the Yankees (1991).

April 12 — Forrest Gregg, 85, Pro Football Hall of Famer. Gregg starred at tackle and guard for the mighty Green Bay Packers teams of the 1960s. Gregg began his NFL career in 1956 and played a final season with the Dallas Cowboys in 1971. He went on to coach in the NFL for 11 years. He was elected to the NFL’s all-decade team of the 1960s and its 75th anniversary team. Gregg coached Cleveland, Cincinnati and Green Bay, guiding the Bengals to their first Super Bowl during the 1981 season.

April 12 — Tommy Smith, 74, former Liverpool captain whose goal helped his hometown club win the 1977 European Cup for the first time. Nicknamed the “Anfield Iron,” the defender made 638 appearances for the team from 1960-1978 and won nine major trophies — four English league titles, two FA Cups, a European Cup and two UEFA Cups.

April 13 — Yvette Williams, 89, New Zealand’s first female Olympic gold medalist and holder of the world long jump record. Williams won the long jump gold medal at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. She set a world mark of 6.29 meters in February, 1954. She also won national titles in shot put, discus, javelin and the 80 meters hurdles and represented New Zealand at basketball.

April 13 — Ivor Broadis, 96, a World War II veteran who became a professional soccer player and was the oldest surviving former England international. Broadis played for Carlisle, Sunderland, Manchester City and Newcastle in a career that lasted until 1960. He played 14 games for England and scored eight goals — including two in a 4-4 draw with Belgium during the 1954 World Cup.

April 14 — John MacLeod, 81, longtime NBA coach who led the Phoenix Suns to the 1976 NBA Finals. MacLeod is the winningest coach in Suns history, going 579-543 in the regular season from 1973-87. He also coached the Dallas Mavericks from 1987-89 and the New York Knicks in 1990-91, finishing his 18-year head coaching career with a 707-657 mark.

April 15 — Dave Treadway, 34, Canadian professional freeskier died in a backcountry accident near Rhododendron Mountain, not far from Pemberton, British Columbia.

April 17 — Chet Coppock, 70, longtime Chicago sportscaster. Coppock was a fixture on local sports television for years and a pioneer of sports talk radio with his “Coppock on Sports” show on WMAQ-AM in Chicago. The bombastic Coppock became known as the “Godfather of Sports Talk Radio,” greeting callers by saying “Your dime, your dance floor.”

April 20 — Reggie Cobb, 50, former NFL running back and University of Tennessee star. Cobb played in the NFL for seven years. He was drafted by Tampa Bay in 1990 and played for Green Bay, Jacksonville and the New York Jets. He scouted for the San Francisco 49ers for the last 10 years.

April 22 — Billy McNeill, 79, former Celtic captain and the first Briton to lift the European Cup. McNeill led Celtic when they beat Inter Milan 2-1 in 1967 and captained the club to nine successive titles, seven Scottish Cups and six League Cups. In two spells with Celtic, he won four titles and four cups. He also managed Clyde, Aberdeen, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

April 25 — John Havlicek, 79, Boston Celtics great. Havlicek was drafted in the first round in 1962 out of Ohio State by a Celtics team stocked with stars. Havlicek went on to win eight NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP award with Boston, setting Celtics career records for points and games. He was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. At Ohio State, he helped lead the Buckeyes to the 1960 national championship.

April 26 — Jimmy Banks, 54, defender and winger who made two appearances for the United States at the 1990 World Cup. Banks had 36 international appearances from 1986-91. The U.S. qualified for soccer’s showcase for the first time since 1950 and Banks and Desmond Armstrong were the first two African Americans to make a U.S. World Cup roster.

April 27 — Kenny Arnold, 59, former Iowa basketball star. Arnold played for Iowa from 1979-82, leading the Hawkeyes to their last Final Four in 1980. With Arnold, Iowa appeared in four NCAA Tournaments and won the 1979 Big Ten title.

April 28 — Dwane Simmons, 23, Washburn football player.

April 29 — Stevie Chalmers, 83, scored the winning goal for Celtic in the 1967 European Cup final. Chalmers survived tuberculosis meningitis at the age of 20 and went on to score 231 goals for the club in 406 appearances from 1959-71.

April 29 — Josef Sural, 28, Czech international died and six other Alanyaspor players were injured after their van was involved in an auto accident on the way home from a game in Turkey’s top-tier soccer league. Sural, a forward who made his debut for the Czech national team in 2013, joined Alanyaspor in January.

April 30 — Gino Marchetti, 93, Hall of Fame defensive end who helped the Baltimore Colts win consecutive NFL championships in 1958 and 1959. Marchetti was named to the Pro Bowl during 11 of his 14 NFL seasons. He broke into the NFL as an offensive lineman in 1952 with the Dallas Texans, who became the Colts in 1953. Marchetti moved to defense and became a star.

April 30 — Michael Daniel Doyle, 78, surfing champion in the 1960s. In 1964 he was the runner-up at the World Surfing Championships. He won both the US and world championships in 1965 in tandem surfing.

May 2 — Red Kelly, 91, defenseman-turned-center whose Hall of Fame career included eight Stanley Cups while playing for Detroit and Toronto. Kelly spent nearly 13 seasons with Detroit, helping the Red Wings win four championships from 1950-55. In 1954, he was the first winner of the James Norris Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s top defenseman. After being traded to Toronto during the 1959-60 season, Kelly became a forward and won the Stanley Cup four times from 1962-67.

May 3 — Andy Jick, 66, longtime Boston Celtics and Boston College public address announcer. Jick was the P.A. announcer for the Celtics at the old Boston Garden starting in 1980 and through three NBA championships. Jick went with the team for its first two seasons at the Garden before he was replaced in 1997. He announced men’s and women’s Boston College basketball games and other sports since 2001.

May 5 — Mickey Crowley, 85, one of the most respected and accomplished NCAA men’s basketball referees. Crowley officiated some of the biggest games in the country for nearly 25 years. Crowley worked 21 straight NCAA Tournaments. He worked the 1989 and 1991 NCAA Tournament finals.

May 4 — Jaylon McKenzie, 14, eighth-grade football phenom who already had offers from Missouri and Illinois was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

May 6 — Jimmy Satterfield, 79, football coach at Furman from 1986 to 1993, where he compiled a record of 66-29-3. Satterfield was named the 1988 AFCA Coach of the Year after defeating Georgia Southern in the 1988 NCAA Division I-AA Football championship game.

May 8 — David Montgomery, 72, Philadelphia Phillies chairman who was team president during Philadelphia’s 2008 World Series championship season. Montgomery spent nearly 50 years working for the Phillies, starting in the ticket office in 1971. He became chief operating officer in 1992 and remained in that position until being promoted to general partner, president and chief executive officer in 1997.

May 9 — Dick Tomey, 80, winningest football coach in University of Arizona history. Tomey won 95 games against 64 losses and four ties at Arizona while posting 11 winning season out of 14 with the Wildcats. He was 183-145-7 overall in 20 years as head coach at Hawaii, Arizona and San Jose State.

May 10 — Bert Cooper, 53, boxer who made a name for himself in the heavyweight division during the early 1990s. Cooper lost to various heavyweight champions or former champions during that time — most notably Riddick Bowe, George Foreman, Evander Holyfield, Ray Mercer and Michael Moorer. Cooper finished with a record of 38-25, including 31 knockouts and one no-contest.

May 11 — Gunther Cunningham, 72, longtime NFL coach. Cunningham played linebacker at Oregon and eventually coached the Ducks along with Arkansas, Stanford and California. He arrived in the NFL as an assistant with the Colts in 1982, then worked with the Chargers and Raiders before making a name for himself with the Kansas City Chiefs. He went 16-16 during two years as their head coach.

May 11 — Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron, 51, well-known Mexican wrestler who co-starred in the film comedy “Nacho Libre” died in London after he collapsed during a match. Gonzalez, who wrestled with the ring name Silver King, was one of the featured wrestlers of “The Greatest Show of Lucha Libre.” He made his professional debut in the mid-1980s. In 1994, he won the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre world heavyweight title. Gonzalez competed in World Championship Wrestling between 1997 and 2000, and during 2001-2006 used the ring name Black Tiger III.

May 11 — Harold Lederman, 79, boxing judge for more than a half century and a mainstay of HBO’s boxing telecasts. Lederman was a member of the broadcast team for HBO from 1986 until recently when the cable network stopped showing the sport. Before joining HBO, Lederman was a ringside judge in the New York and New Jersey area, scoring major fights like Muhammad Ali-Ken Norton and Michael Spinks-Gerry Cooney.

May 16 — Bob Schloredt, 79, College Football Hall of Fame member and the first two-time MVP of the Rose Bowl. Schloredt led Washington to consecutive Rose Bowl victories following the 1959 and 1960 seasons. Schloredt was a first-team AP All-America in 1959 as a two-way player.

May 19 — Jim Burch, 91, first black man to officiate a basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Burch’s career spanned 60 years, beginning in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association in 1959. Ten years later, he was added to the ACC staff. Burch also officiated games in the Southern Conference and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

May 19 — Gavin White Jr., 93, served more than 30 years as a Temple coach and administrator. His final position at Temple was as athletic director from 1982 to 1986. White hired Hall of Fame basketball coach John Chaney before the 1982-83 season.

May 19 — George Chaump, 83, former college football coach. Chaump served as head coach at Indiana, Pennsylvania (1982-1985), Marshall (1986-1989), and Navy (1990-1994), compiling a career college football record of 71-73-2. Chaump led Marshall to the 1987 NCAA Division I-AA football championship game.

May 20 — Niki Lauda, 70, three-time Formula One world champion, who won two of his titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns. Lauda won the F1 drivers’ championship in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari and again in 1984 with McLaren. In 1976, he was badly burned when he crashed during the German Grand Prix but made an astonishingly fast return to racing just six weeks later.

