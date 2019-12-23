2019 Notable Sports Deaths

UNDATED: in the 1980s.

___

Oct. 9 — Andrés Gimeno, 82, Spanish tennis player who became the oldest man to win the French Open in the professional era. Gimeno was 34 years and 301 days old when he won the French Open in 1972, beating Patrick Proisy in the final.

Oct. 12 — Bob Goin, 83, former Florida State and Cincinnati athletic director. Goin was the Seminoles AD from 1990-1995 and oversaw the transition of being an independent in football and in the Metro Conference in other sports to the ACC in 1991. As athletic director at Cincinnati he another program to conference expansion as the Bearcats moved from the Metro to the Big East.

Oct. 16 — Patrick Day, 27, super welterweight boxer died four days after sustaining head injuries in a fight with Charles Conwell at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Day had a career record of 17-4-1 ith six knockouts.

Advertisement

Oct. 16 — Ed Beck, 83, fierce rebounder for Kentucky’s 1958 NCAA championship team nicknamed the “Fiddlin’ Five.” A two-year captain for coach Adolph Rupp, Beck grabbed 11.6 boards per game with 5.6 points on the school’s fourth title squad.

Oct. 16 — Donn Bernstein, 83, college and ABC sports executive. Bernstein’s career included eight years as the first sports information director SID at UC Santa Barbara, a few more at the University of Washington, the 15-year ABC stint and another 25 years at PR agency Cohn & Wolfe, before retiring in 2016.

Oct. 20 — Eric Cooper, 52, Major League Baseball umpire. Cooper joined the big league staff in 1999. His most recent assignment came in the playoffs this month when he worked the New York Yankees’ sweep of Minnesota in the ALDS. Cooper umpired in 10 division series, four League Championship Series and the 2005 All-Star Game, along with two World Baseball Classics. He also was behind the plate for three no-hitters — two by Mark Buehrle, including a perfect game, and another by Hideo Nomo.

Oct. 22 — Willie Brown, 78, Hall of Fame cornerback. Owner Al Davis acquired Brown for the Raiders in a trade from Denver in 1967. Brown went on to have a brilliant career over 12 years with Oakland, highlighted by his 75-yard interception return for a touchdown against Minnesota that helped the Raiders win their first Super Bowl following the 1976 season.

Oct. 23 — George Brancato, 88, former LSU two-way back who won Grey Cup titles with the Ottawa Rough Riders as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Oct. 23 — Marieke Vervoort, 40, Paralympian who won gold and silver medals in wheelchair racing at the 2012 London Paralympics, and two more medals three years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

Oct. 24 — Norm Stoneburgh, 84, star center with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts in the 1950s and 1960s.

Oct. 25 — Mike Stone, 80, former Texas Rangers president who later served as commissioner of the independent baseball Northern League. Stone was president of the Rangers from 1983-90 and was instrumental in the team signing Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan as a free agent before the 1989 season.

Oct. 26 — Chuck Meriwether, 63, former major league umpire who was behind the plate when the Boston Red Sox ended their championship drought in 2004. Meriwether called his first big league game in 1987, was promoted to the full-time American League staff in 1993 and worked for 18 years. He then became a major league umpire supervisor for nine years.

Oct. 26 — Enriqueta Basilio, 71, the first woman to light an Olympic cauldron. Basilio was 20 years old when she lit the cauldron in the Opening Ceremony who at the 1968 Mexico City Games. Basilio was eliminated in the heats of the 400-meter, 80-meter hurdles and the 4×100-meter relay.

Oct. 27 — Ron Watson, 72, president of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

Oct. 28 — Al Bianchi, 87, former NBA player, coach and executive. Bianchi was an original member of the Philadelphia 76ers, starting his 10-year career with the Syracuse Nationals in 1956-57. He spent two seasons as coach of the Seattle SuperSonics before moving over to the ABA, where he was the Coach of the Year in 1970-71 with the Virginia Squires. He was the New York Knicks’ general manager from 1987-91.

Oct. 29 — Barry Frank, 87, pioneer sports programmer who negotiated Olympic TV deals and represented broadcasting stars John Madden, Bob Costas and Jim Nantz. Frank created many made-for-television shows, including “The Superstars,” ”The Skins Game,” ”The Battle of the Network Stars,” ”World’s Strongest Man,” ”Survival of the Fittest” and “American Gladiator.” Frank spent time at CBS, the J. Walter Thompson marketing company and ABC Sports, then joined International Management Group in 1970. He became president of CBS Sports in 1976 and returned to IMG in 1978.

Oct. 30 — Jim Gregory, 83, Hockey Hall of Famer and longtime NHL executive. Gregory spent a decade as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs from the late 1960s until the late 1970s and was one of the first to bring European players over to the NHL. He spent almost 40 years with the NHL as director of central scouting, executive director of hockey operations and senior vice president of hockey operations and supervision.

Oct. 30 — Sam Jankovich, 85, the Miami Hurricanes’ athletic director when they won their first three national championships in football. He was the Hurricanes’ athletic director from 1983 to 1990 and hired coaches Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson, who both won national titles. Jankovich was athletic director at Washington State, and was CEO for the New England Patriots in the early 1990s.

Oct. 30 — Ron Fairly, 81, two-time All-Star during his 21-year playing career and longtime broadcaster for three teams. Fairly spent 50 years in baseball as a player and broadcaster, appearing in four World Series during his playing career before moving on to work as a broadcaster with the Angels, Giants and Mariners. Fairly started in the majors in 1958 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He won three championships with the Dodgers during parts of 12 seasons in Los Angeles.

Nov. 2 — Afridza Munandar, 20, Indonesian motorcycle rider died after a crash at a MotoGP support race in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Munandar was racing in the Asia Talent Cup, where he was a title contender.

Nov. 4 — Eli Pasquale, 59, Canadian Olympic basketball star. Pasquale led Canada to a fourth-place finish at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and sixth place at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He played in four world championships and two Pan American Games.

Nov. 4 — Jim LeClair, 69, former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker. LeClair played for the Bengals for 12 seasons, made the Pro Bowl in 1976 and started at linebacker in their Super Bowl XVI loss to the San Francisco 49ers in 1982.

Nov. 5 — Nahje Flowers, 21, defensive lineman at New Mexico. Flowers was from Los Angeles, where he played football at Dorsey High School. He had been at New Mexico since 2016.

Nov. 10 — Melanie Coleman, 20, college gymnast from Southern Connecticut State died following a training accident. Coleman, a junior nursing student at the New Haven school, died two days after suffering a spinal cord injury during practice. Coleman was named as a Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American earlier this year.

Nov. 11 — Charles Rogers, 38, former Michigan State star and Detroit Lions receiver. At Michigan State, Rogers had 135 receptions for 2,821 yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons. He was college football’s top receiver in 2002 and the second overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft. He suffered a broken collarbone that ended his rookie season and suffered the same injury a year later. Rogers failed a drug test in 2005 and was cut entering the next season.

Nov. 11 — Ben Olan, 96, a sports writer and editor at The Associated Press for more than 50 years who was honored by the NHL Hall of Fame. Olan started at the AP in 1952, ran the hockey coverage for over a decade and later wrote about baseball, college and pro basketball, and boxing. In 1987, the NHL Hall of Fame presented him with the Elmer Ferguson Award, which honors members of the newspaper profession. He also was a member of the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

Nov. 12 — Zeke Bratkowski, 88, quarterback who backed up Bart Starr during Green Bay’s 1960s dynasty. Bratkowski played with Green Bay from 1963-1968 and again in 1971. Bratkowski was a star at the University of Georgia before starting his career with the Chicago Bears. He won 10 of his 14 starts for the Packers and spent 14 years in the NFL, passing for more than 10,000 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Nov. 13 — Raymond Poulidor, 83, France’s all-time favorite cyclist. The “eternal runner-up” whose repeated failure to win the Tour de France helped him conquer French hearts. Over his 17-year-career, Poulidor secured a record eight podium finishes at cycling’s showpiece event but never won a stage. His status as cycling’s nearly man eclipsed the achievements of Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault, the two French members of the elite club of five-time Tour winners.

Nov. 14 — Anthony Grundy, 40, former North Carolina State basketball player. Grundy played for the Wolfpack from 1998 to 2002. He was an All-ACC guard as a senior in 2002 and helped the Wolfpack end a 10-year NCAA tournament drought in his final season. A 12-year professional career included a brief stint with the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA and teams in Europe and Asia.

Nov. 15 — Harrison Dillard, 96, only Olympic runner to win gold medals in both the sprints and high hurdles. In the 1948 London Games, Dillard won the 100 meters and earned another gold medal on the United States’ 400 relay team. At the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, Dillard won his specialty, the 110 high hurdles, and again ran on the winning relay team. Dillard won 11 indoor and outdoor national championships and held world hurdles records at 60 yards indoors, and 110 yards and 220 yards outdoors.

Nov. 15 — Jorge Vergara, 64, longtime owner of Mexico’s storied Chivas soccer team. Chivas is formally known as the Guadalajara Sporting Club and is based in that western Mexico city. The team is one of the oldest, best-known and most winning in Mexico. Vergara bought the club in 2002.

Nov. 15 — Irv Noren, 94, major league outfielder from 1950 through 1960 for the Washington Senators, New York Yankees, Kansas City Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nov. 17 — Dorothy Seymour Mills, 91, baseball author, historian and researcher. The Society for American Baseball Research created the Dorothy Seymour Mills Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Nov. 18 — Ryan Costello, 23, Minnesota Twins prospect. The 23-year-old third baseman had recently joined Auckland Tuatara in the Australian Baseball League.

Nov. 20 — Wataru “Wat” Misaka, 95, first player of Japanese descent to play in the league that was the predecessor to the NBA. Mikasa was the point guard on the Utah team that won the NCAA Tournament in 1944 and the NIT in 1947. Misaka played three games for the New York Knicks during the 1947-48 season in the Basketball Association of America.

Nov. 21 — Fred Cox, 80, former Minnesota Vikings kicker. Cox was one of the last of the straight-on placekickers. Cox, who also co-created the Nerf football, scored a Minnesota-record 1,365 points in his 15 seasons, often kicking in nasty conditions because the Vikings played outdoors during his career from 1963-77. When he retired, he was second in NFL history in scoring behind George Blanda who also played quarterback and had made 282 field goals.

Nov. 21 — Jake Burton Carpenter, 65, snowboard pioneer. Carpenter brought the snowboard to the masses and helped turn the sport into a billion-dollar business. He quit his job in New York in 1977 to form his company. His goal was to advance the rudimentary snowboard, then called a “Snurfer,” which had been invented by Sherman Poppen a dozen years earlier. More than four decades later, snowboarding is a major fixture in the Olympics and snowboards are as common as skis at resorts across the globe.

Nov. 25 — Henry Bullough, 85, former NFL coach and a guard on Michigan State’s national title team in 1952. Bullough was an NFL head coach for parts of three seasons with a 4-18 record and helped bring in the 3-4 defense while he was New England’s defensive coordinator in 1974. He led the Patriots briefly in the 1978 season and Buffalo for 21 games during the 1985 and 1986 seasons. He was an NFL assistant for more than two decades and was with the Baltimore Colts when they won the Super Bowl in 1971. Bullough was Michigan State’s defensive coordinator during its glory years in the mid-1960s.

Nov. 25 — Sierra’Li Wade, 18, Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s basketball player died following a shooting at her hometown. Wade, a freshman guard, hadn’t played in any of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s first three games.

Nov. 26 Jakob Kuhn, 76, coach who led Switzerland’s national soccer team at three straight major tournaments from 2004-08. Kuhn won the Swiss league title six times as a player with FC Zurich. Kuhn also went to the 1966 World Cup in England though was sent home early for disciplinary reasons. He was appointed to the national team job in 2001 and advanced to the 2004 European Championship and 2006 World Cup.

Nov. 28 — John McKissick, 93, the nation’s winningest football coach at any level. McKissick, who retired in 2014 after 62 seasons, compiled 621 victories at South Carolina’s Summerville High. McKissick had a career record of 621-155-13 at Summerville from 1952 through 2014. He won 10 South Carolina state championships, the last one coming in 1998.

Nov. 28 — Pim Verbeek, 63, Dutch football manager who led Australia to the World Cup in 2010. He was the first manager to lead the Socceroos through a World Cup qualifying campaign in the Asian Football Confederation. Verbeek ended his 20-year-old coaching career after the Asian Cup UAE 2019 tournament in February.

Nov. 29 — Seymour Siwoff, 99, statistics maven who turned the Elias Sports Bureau into the place to go for exact information on teams and athletes for more than a half-century. Elias was started in 1913 by brothers Al Munro Elias and Walter Bruce Elias and became official statistician of baseball’s National League in 1919. Siwoff purchased the company in 1952 and eventually consolidated its baseball work around 1980 when it became the American League’s official statistician. Along with Major League Baseball, Elias provides statistical support to the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Soccer and many broadcast networks.

Dec. 1 — Pat Sullivan, 69, 1971 Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn who went on coach TCU and Samford. Sullivan led the nation in total offense as a junior in 1970. He passed for 2,012 yards and a career-best 20 touchdowns as a senior, securing the Heisman with a 248-yard, four-touchdown performance against Georgia. He was TCU’s head coach from 1992-97 and took over at Samford in from 2007 to 2014.

Dec. 4 — Bob Willis, 70, former England cricket captain and fast bowler. Willis played 90 test matches from 1971-84 and took 325 wickets despite often having to bowl through chronic pain in his knees. His greatest performance was widely considered to be in the third test of the 1981 Ashes series at Headingley, when he took eight Australian wickets for 43 runs. After retirement, Willis became a cricket commentator.

Dec. 7 — Bump Elliott, 94, former University of Iowa athletic director. Elliott was a star halfback for Michigan, winning the Big Ten’s MVP award in 1947. Elliott became Michigan’s coach in 1959 and led the Wolverines for 10 seasons, a tenure that included a Rose Bowl win in 1964. Elliott served as Iowa’s athletic director from 1970-91, hiring standout football coach Hayden Fry, wrestling coach Dan Gable and basketball coach Tom Davis among others.

Dec. 9 — Pete Frates, 34, former college baseball player whose determined battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $200 million worldwide. The ice bucket challenge began in 2014 when pro golfer Chris Kennedy challenged his wife’s cousin Jeanette Senerchia, whose husband has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS patient Pat Quinn, of Yonkers, New York, picked up on it and started its spread, but when Frates and his family got involved, the phenomenon exploded on social media.

Dec. 13 — Carl Scheer, 82, first general manager of the Charlotte Hornets and the man credited with creating the slam dunk contest. Scheer was one of the primary builders of the Hornets’ inaugural season in 1988-89. Scheer also served as team president and GM of the Denver Nuggets, ushering the franchise from the ABA into the NBA in 1976.

Dec. 13 — Vaughan Johnson, 57, Pro Bowl linebacker who was a member of the club’s vaunted “Dome Patrol” linebacker corps in New Orleans. Johnson began his pro career with the Jacksonville Bulls of the United State Football League before the Saints selected him in the first round of a USFL supplemental draft in 1986. Johnson played in 120 regular season games with 98 starts for the Saints from 1986 to 1993.

Dec. 13 — Peter Snell, 80, three-time Olympic champion and world mile record-holder. Snell, who is regarded as one of the greatest middle-distance runners, won the 800 meters at the 1960 Rome Olympics aged 21, and the 800-1,500 double at the 1964 Tokyo Games. He was the first man since 1920 to win the 800 and 1,500 at the same Olympics. No male athlete has done so since. Snell twice held the mile world record, and held world records in the 800 meters, 880 yards, 1,000 meters, and the 4×1-mile relay.

Dec. 14 — Vladimir Tsyplyakov, 50, Belarusian hockey player who spent six seasons in the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings and the Buffalo Sabres. He scored 69 goals in 331 NHL games. Tsyplyakov played at two Olympics and was on the Belarus team which lost to Russia in the bronze medal game in at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Dec. 15 — Doug Woog, 75, former University of Minnesota hockey coach who took the Gophers to six Frozen Fours without winning a title. Inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002, Woog was an All-America player at Minnesota. He took over the Gophers in 1985 and was 389-187-40 in 14 seasons, then had a long run as the team’s TV analyst.

Dec. 15 — Mary Fenlon, 81, Georgetown’s longtime men’s basketball academic coordinator. Fenlon was a fixture on the bench during basketball games because coach John Thompson felt it important to have someone of her stature on the sideline. Fenlon worked under Thompson from 1972-1999 and oversaw academics during an era where the Hoyas won the a national title, made three Final Four and 20 NCAA Tournament appearances. She also was an assistant on the U.S. team when Thompson coached at the 1988 Olympics.

Dec. 16 — Bill Simpson, 79, pioneer in motorsports safety credited with creating equipment that saved too many drivers to count from death or serious injury. Simpson began as a drag racer, moved on to open-wheel racing and made 52 career IndyCar starts from 1968 until 1977. His focus turned to Simpson Performance Products, the company he founded, which focused on safety after he was injured in a 1958 drag racing crash. Simpson Performance Products developed helmets, gloves, seat belts and in 1967 introduced the heat-resistant fabric Nomex to racing with a firesuit Simpson brought to Indianapolis Motor Speedway that May.

Dec. 17 — Hayden Fry, 90, former Iowa football coach who became a Hawkeye State institution over two decades as a Big Ten coach. Fry took over the Hawkeyes in 1979 after 17 consecutive years without a winning season. Fry coached the Hawkeyes for 20 seasons, winning 238 games and three Big Ten championships. Fry’s first college head coaching job was at SMU in 1962, where he went 49-66-1 in 11 seasons and then did a six-year stint at North Texas, where he went 40-23-3.

Dec. 17 — Scot Kleinendorst, 59, former NHL player. Beginning in 1982, Kleinendorst played eight seasons in the NHL with the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers and Washington Capitals.

Dec. 18 — Herman Boone, 84, Virginia high school football coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans.” Boone guided T.C. Williams High School to a state championship in 1971 while navigating the early days of desegregation. His team and its initial success was also recognized as a galvanizing factor in helping bring the city through school consolidation.

Dec. 20 — Lance McDowdell, 25, player for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League.

Dec. 20 — Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, a moonshine runner turned NASCAR driver described as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire. Johnson, the winner of 50 races as a driver and 132 as an owner, was a member of the inaugural class inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010. Johnson was named one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers in 1998 after a 14-year career that ended in 1966 and included a win in the 1960 Daytona 500.

Dec. 21 — Martin Peters, 76, former English soccer player. Peters scored the national team’s second goal in its 4-2 victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final. Peters scored 20 goals for England in 67 international appearances. Peters spent 11 years at West Ham at club level after signing as an apprentice in 1959. Peters left Upton Park for Tottenham in 1970 and became Britain’s first 200,000-pound footballer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.