2019 Sports At A Glance

Jan. 1 — David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask made 36 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in the Winter Classic before a sellout crowd of 76,126 at Notre Dame.

Jan. 1 — Dwayne Haskins passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Urban Meyer finished his coaching career at Ohio State with a 28-23 victory after the Buckeyes held off Washington’s thrilling fourth-quarter comeback in the 105th Rose Bowl.

Jan. 3 — Kalani Brown had 20 points and 17 rebounds as No. 8 Baylor won over a top-ranked team for the first time, beating UConn 68-57 and handing the Huskies their first regular-season loss in more than four years. The Huskies (11-1) hadn’t lost a regular-season game in regulation since a 76-70 home loss to Baylor in a Nos. 1 vs. 2 matchup on Feb. 18, 2013 — a span of 163 games.

Jan. 5 — Easton Stick ran for three touchdowns and threw two quick scoring passes to Darrius Shepherd in a wild start to the second half as North Dakota State won its record seventh FCS championship with a 38-24 victory over Eastern Washington. North Dakota State (15-0) has won all seven of its FCS titles over the past eight seasons.

Jan. 7 — Trevor Lawrence passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns and No. 2 Clemson rolled No. 1 Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Jan. 10 — Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and No. 1 Notre Dame overcame 18 turnovers to beat No. 2 Louisville 82-68. Brianna Turner added 16 points and Jackie Young had 14 for the Irish (15-1).

Jan. 10 — LaMarcus Aldridge scored a career-high 56 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame Russell Westbrook’s triple-double with 24 points, 24 rebounds and 13 assists and outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 154-147 victory in double-overtime. It was the first 300-point game since 2006.

Jan. 12 — Roy Williams suffered his worst home loss in 16 seasons with North Carolina as Louisville stunned the 12th-ranked Tar Heels 83-62.

Jan. 13 — Marcel Hirscher won a World Cup slalom to set a men’s record on the 52-year circuit for most wins by one skier at a single venue. Hirscher’s ninth career victory at Adelboden, Switzerland was earned with a second-run charge to victory for the second straight day.

Jan. 13 — Sony Michel ran for 129 yards and had three touchdowns and the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Chargers 41-28 in the NFL divisional playoffs to earn their eighth straight trip to AFC championship game. It is the 13th conference championship game appearance by the Patriots during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

Jan. 15 — Ivo Karlovic beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6 to become the oldest winner of a men’s singles match at the Australian Open since 44-year-old Ken Rosewall reached the third round in 1978.

Jan. 16 — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and the Brooklyn Nets spoiled James Harden’s 58-point night with a 145-142 victory over the Houston Rockets. Harden had his second straight season high after scoring 57 in a victory over Memphis on Jan. 14.

Jan. 17 — Cierra Johnson scored eight of her 17 points in a dominating fourth quarter and Alabama sent Tennessee to its fourth straight loss, 86-65, the first time since 1970 the Lady Vols lost four in a row.

Jan. 18 — Roger Federer beat Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 in his 100th match at the Australian Open. Federer, who has six Australian Open crowns, reached the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament for the 63rd time.

Jan. 20 — Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime to send the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game. New Orleans squandered an early 13-0 lead and couldn’t overcome a blown call in the closing minutes of regulation, when the officials failed to flag a blatant pass interference penalty on Los Angeles Nickell Robey-Coleman inside the 5.

Jan. 20 — The New England Patriots advanced to their third straight Super Bowl, once more thanks to Tom Brady’s brilliance. Brady guided the Patriots 75 yards after winning the overtime coin toss, and Rex Burkhead’s 2-yard TD lifted New England past Kansas City 37-31 for the AFC championship. New England benefited from two critical replay reviews and made its ninth Super Bowl with Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick as coach. It’s the first time both conference title games went to OT. The last time both visitors won conference championship matches was 2012.

Jan. 21 — Li Na became the first player from Asia elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. She was joined by Mary Pierce and Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the Class of 2019. All three players won a pair of Grand Slam singles titles — one at Melbourne Park and the other at Roland Garros.

Jan. 22 — Mariano Rivera became baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, elected along with Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina. Rivera received all 425 votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Ken Griffey Jr. held the mark for top percentage at 99.32 when he was on 437 of 440 ballots two years ago.

Jan. 23 — James Harden scored a career-high 61 points, tying Kobe Bryant’s record for a visiting opponent at the current Madison Square Garden, and the Houston Rockets edged the New York Knicks 114-110.

Jan. 24 — International soccer referee Ibrahim Chaibou, who has long been implicated in fixing matches, was banned for life by FIFA for taking bribes.

Jan. 25 — Alysa Liu became the youngest person to win an individual title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, stealing the show with two triple axels and taking the title more than six months before her 14th birthday. Tara Lipinski was the youngest women’s champion at nationals after winning at age 14 in 1997, and Scott Allen also was 14 when he won in 1964.

Jan. 26 — Naomi Osaka recovered after wasting three championship points and reasserted herself down the stretch to win the Australian Open for a second consecutive Grand Slam title, edging Petra Kvitova 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4. The victory allows the 21-year-old Osaka to become the first tennis player from Japan to reach No. 1 in the rankings.

Jan. 26 — City of Light won the $9 million Pegasus World Cup dirt race, running away from Breeders’ Cup Classic champion Accelerate for an emphatic victory in the final race before retirement for both horses.

Jan. 26 — Sidney Crosby had two goals and three assists, and Henriq Lundqvist pitched a first-half shutout to lead the Metropolitan Division to a 10-5 victory over the Central Division in the championship round of the NHL All-Star game.

Jan. 26 — Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States wins a World Cup women’s bobsled race in St. Moritz, Switzerland, ending Germany’s 24-race winning streak in World Cup and Olympic bobsled races going back to last season. Meyers Taylor and push athlete Lauren Gibbs beat the German sled driven by Stephanie Schneider and pushed by Lisa Sophie Gericke by six-tenths of a second, a huge margin in any sliding sport.

Jan. 26 — Natalie Geisenberger of Germany wins her fourth women’s luge gold medal in Winterberg, Germany, to become the winner of more world championship gold medals than any other woman in luge history. Geisenberger gets her ninth world championship overall when adding team events and sprint races, one more than fellow German Tatjana Huefner for the most in women’s luge.

Jan. 27 — Novak Djokovic won his record seventh Australian Open championship and a third consecutive Grand Slam title by beating Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the final.

Jan. 27 — Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Indianapolis’ Eric Ebron, and the AFC beat the NFC 26-7 in steady rain in the Pro Bowl. It was the third consecutive victory for the AFC in the NFL all-star game, all of them coming at Camping World Stadium.

Jan. 27 — Nathan Chen lived up to his own impressive standard at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, wrapping up his third consecutive national title with a sensational free skate. Chen, the reigning world champion, finished with a score of 342.22, defeating runner-up Vincent Zhou by over 58 points.

Jan. 29 — UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was fined $500,000 and suspended for nine months for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 229. McGregor was fined $50,000 and suspended for six months. Nurmagomedov’s fine will be taken from his share of the purse for the Oct. 6 fight.

Jan. 30 — Lamont Evans, former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach, pleaded guilty to taking bribes from business advisers to steer them to star college athletes expected to turn pro. He admitted receiving $22,000 to steer the players at the University of South Carolina and Oklahoma State University to certain financial advisers and business managers.

Feb. 1 — Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova shared victory in the final women’s World Cup giant slalom before the world championships. Shiffrin held a lead of 0.48 seconds over Vlhova after the opening run, but the Slovakian skier posted the fastest time in the final run and made up the difference. The victory was Shiffrin’s 55th career win and ninth in giant slalom, matching the United States women’s record of World Cup GS wins set by Tamara McKinney in the 1980s.

Feb. 2 — Mikaela Shiffrin won the women’s World Cup slalom held in Maribor, Slovenia, the before the world championships for her personal-best 13th victory of the season. Shiffin finished 0.77 ahead of Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was third for her 20th career slalom podium without winning — a World Cup record. Shiffrin bettered her best mark from last year of 12 victories in a single season. Only Swiss great Vreni Schneider has won more races in a one season — 14 in 1988-89.

Feb. 2 — Tight end Tony Gonzalez and defensive backs Champ Bailey and Ed Reed, all first-time nominees, were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The were joined by defensive back Ty Law along with center Kevin Mawae. Broncos owner Pat Bowlen made it as a contributor, as did former Cowboys and NFL executive Gil Brandt. Defensive back Johnny Robinson of the 1960s-era Chiefs was the senior selection.

Feb. 2 — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in his second pro season, won The Associated Press 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Feb. 2 — No. 23 North Carolina State was held to a stunningly low point total, beaten by No. 12 Virginia Tech 47-24 in the Wolfpack’s lowest-scoring output of the shot-clock era. N.C. State made just 9 of 54 shots for the game, including a 2-for-28 from 3-point range. It was the lowest total by any ranked team in the shot clock era, which dates back to 1985-86.

Feb. 3 — New England won its record-tying sixth Super Bowl beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3, the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in the 53-year history of the game. Tom Brady captured his record sixth NFL title by throwing for 262 yards, without a touchdown. The Patriots matched the Steelers for most Super Bowl wins, with six. Julian Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards, the day’s only consistent offensive threat, to win the most valuable player.

Feb. 5 — With a daring and often wild run, Mikaela Shiffrin won the super-G by 0.02 seconds at the skiing world championships in Are, Sweden, for her first medal in a speed event at a major championship. She has now won a gold medal at four straight worlds.

Feb. 9 — The Orlando Apollos, coached by Steve Spurrier, beat the Atlanta Legends 40-6, and San Antonio topped San Diego 15-6 in the opening games of the Alliance of American Football. The Birmingham Iron shutout the Memphis Express 26-0 and the Arizona Hotshots beat the Salt Lake Stallions 38-22 the next day to complete the first week.

Feb. 10 — Lindsey Vonn won the bronze medal in the women’s downhill in the final race of her career. It’s a medal that brought Vonn full circle: the American’s two silvers at the 2007 worlds on the same course in Are, Sweden, were the first two major ski championship medals of her career.

Feb. 11 — Russell Westbrook set an NBA record with his 10th straight triple-double, Paul George scored 47 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-111. Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain, who had nine straight triple-doubles in 1968, by finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Feb. 12 — Kavell Bigby-Williams’s tip-in at the buzzer lifted No. 19 LSU to a 73-71 win over fifth-ranked Kentucky. With the game tied after Keldon Johnson made two free throws with 6 seconds left, Skylar Mays drove the length of the court. His shot missed but Bigby-Williams got the offensive rebound and scored to give the Tigers their first win over the Wildcats since 2009. It was just the sixth time ever that LSU had beaten Kentucky.

Feb. 15 — The National Football League settled collusion cases brought by Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid. The league and players resolved the pending grievances and a confidentiality agreement prevented either side from commenting further. It remains unclear if the NFL admitted wrongdoing or how much money Reid, Kaepernick or others may have received. Considering the lost salary both players claimed and legal costs, the settlement could have climbed into the tens of millions of dollars.

Feb. 16 — Ethiopian teenager Samuel Tefera broke a 22-year-old indoor world record in the 1,500 meters after finishing the race in 3 minutes, 31.04 seconds at the Birmingham (England) Indoor Grand Prix. The 19-year-old Tefera, the indoor world champion in the distance, shaved 0.14 off the old mark of 3:31.18, which was set by Moroccan great Hicham El Guerrouj in February 1997.

Feb. 16 — Mikaela Shiffrin fought through sickness to win an unprecedented fourth straight slalom title at the world championships held in Are, Sweden. No Alpine skier, male or female, had previously won the same discipline at four successive worlds.

Feb. 16 — Campbell’s Chris Clemons became the ninth player in Division-I men’s basketball to reach the 3,000-point mark for his career. Clemons finished with a game-high 28 points in a 76-71 loss to Presbyterian.

