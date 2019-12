2020 Copa America Glance

By The Associated Press

Times TBA FIRST ROUND Top four teams in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bolivia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Paraguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Friday, June 12 At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs. Chile

Saturday, June 13 At Córdoba, Argentina

Australia vs. Uruguay

At Mendoza, Argentina

Paraguay vs. Bolivia

Tuesday, June 16 At Córdoba, Argentina

Argentina vs. Uruguay

At Mendoza, Argentina

Chile vs. Bolivia

Wednesday, June 17 At La Plata, Argentina

Paraguay vs. Australia

Saturday, June 20 At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs. Paraguay

Sunday, June 21 At Mendoza, Argentina

Uruguay vs. Chile

Monday, June 22 At La Plata, Argentina

Australia vs. Bolivia

Thursday, June 25 At Córdoba, Argentina

Chile vs. Paraguay

Friday, June 26 At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Australia vs. Argentina

At La Plata, Argentina

Bolivia vs. Uruguay

Tuesday, June 30 At La Plata, Argentina

Bolivia vs. Argentina

At Córdoba, Argentina

Chile vs. Australia

At Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Uruguay vs. Paraguay

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ecuador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peru 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Venezuela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saturday, June 13 At Bogotá, Colombia

Colombia vs. Ecuador

Sunday, June 14 At Cali, Colombia

Brazil vs. Venezuela

At Medellín, Colombia

Peru vs. Qatar

Wednesday, June 17 At Cali, Colombia

Colombia vs. Venezuela

Thursday, June 18 At Medellín, Colombia

Peru vs. Brazil

At Bogotá, Colombia

Ecuador vs. Qatar

Sunday, June 21 At Medellín, Colombia

Colombia vs. Peru

Monday, June 22 At Bogotá, Colombia

Venezuela vs. Ecuador

Tuesday, June 23 At Barranquilla, Colombia

Brazil vs. Qatar

Saturday, June 27 At Barranquilla, Colombia

Brazil vs. Colombia

At Medellín, Colombia

Ecuador vs. Peru

Sunday, June 28 At Cali, Colombia

Qatar vs. Venezuela

Wednesday, July 1 At Barranquilla, Colombia

Qatar vs. Colombia

At Bogotá, Colombia

Ecuador vs. Brazil

At Cali, Colombia

Venezuela vs. Peru

QUARTERFINALS Saturday, July 4 At Barranquilla, Colombia

Group B first place vs. Group A fourth place

At Cali, Colombia

Group B second place vs. Group A third place

Sunday, July 5 At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Group A second place vs. Group B third place

At Córdoba, Argentina

Group A first place vs. Group B fourth place

SEMIFINALS Wednesday, July 8 At Córdoba, Argentina

La Plata winner vs. Buenos Aires winner

At Medellín, Colombia

Cali winner vs. Barranquilla winner

THIRD PLACE Saturday, July 11 At Bogotá, Colombia

Semifinal losers

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, July 12 At Barranquilla, Colombia

Semifinal winners

