2020 NFL Draft Order

|Draft: April 23-25 at Las Vegas
|
|Opponents
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1. Cincinnati
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|141
|114
|1
|.553
|2. Washington
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|128
|127
|1
|.502
|3. Detroit
|3
|12
|1
|.219
|129
|126
|1
|.506
|4. N.Y. Giants
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|120
|134
|2
|.473
|5. Miami
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|124
|132
|0
|.484
|6. L.A. Chargers
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|131
|124
|1
|.514
|7. Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|140
|115
|1
|.549
|8. Arizona
|5
|10
|1
|.344
|135
|120
|1
|.529
|9. Jacksonville
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|124
|132
|0
|.484
|10. Cleveland
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|136
|119
|1
|.533
|11. N.Y. Jets
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|121
|135
|0
|.473
|12. Raiders
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|123
|132
|1
|.482
|13. Indianapolis
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|126
|130
|0
|.492
|14. Tampa Bay
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|127
|127
|2
|.500
|15. Denver
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|130
|125
|1
|.510
|16. Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|139
|116
|1
|.545
|17. Dallas
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|122
|133
|1
|.479
|18. a-Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|128
|127
|1
|.502
|19. b-Chicago
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|129
|125
|2
|.508
|20. c-L.A. Rams
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|136
|118
|2
|.535
|To be determined after playoffs
|21. Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|116
|139
|1
|.455
|22. Tennessee
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|125
|131
|0
|.488
|23. Buffalo
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|118
|138
|0
|.461
|24. Minnesota
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|121
|133
|2
|.477
|25. a-Houston
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|133
|123
|0
|.520
|26. Seattle
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|135
|119
|2
|.531
|27. New England
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|120
|136
|0
|.469
|28. Kansas City
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|130
|125
|1
|.510
|29. Green Bay
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|115
|139
|2
|.453
|30. New Orleans
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|124
|131
|1
|.486
|31. San Francisco
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|128
|126
|2
|.504
|32. Baltimore
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|126
|129
|1
|.494
a-traded to Miami
b-traded to Raiders
c-traded to Jacksonville
— The winner of the Super Bowl game shall select last and the loser shall select next-to-last in all rounds, regardless of the record of such participating clubs in the regular season.
— The losers of the conference championship games shall select 29th and 30th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
— The losers of the divisional playoff games shall select in the 25th through 28th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
— The losers of the wild-card games shall select in the 21st through 24th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
— Clubs not participating in the playoffs shall select in the first through 20th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
