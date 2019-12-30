2020 NFL Draft Order

At Las Vegas April 23-25 First Round W L T Pct 1. Cincinatti Bengals 2 14 0 .142 2. Washington Redskins 3 13 0 .188 3. Detroit Lions 3 12 1 .219 4. NY Giants 4 12 0 .250 5. Miami Dolphins 5 11 0 .313 6. Los Angeles Chargers 5 11 0 .313 7. Carolina Panthers 5 11 0 .313 8. Arizona Cardinals 5 10 1 .344 9. Jacksonville Jaguars 6 10 0 .375 10. Cleveland Browns 6 10 0 .375 11. NY Jets 7 9 0 .438 12. Oakland Raiders 7 9 0 .438 13. Indianapolis Colts 7 9 0 .438 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 9 0 .438 15. Denver Broncos 7 9 0 .438 16. Atlanta Falcons 7 9 0 .438 17. Dallas Cowboys 8 8 0 .500 18. Miami (from Steelers) 8 8 0 .500 19. Oakland (from Bears) 8 8 0 .500 20. Jacksonville (from Rams) 9 7 0 .536 21. Philadelphia Eagles-x 9 7 0 .563 22. Tennessee Titans-x 9 7 0 .563 23. Buffalo Bills-x 10 6 0 .625 24. Minnesota Vikings-x 10 6 0 .625 25. Miami (from Texans)-x 10 6 0 .625 26. Seattle Seahawks-x 11 5 0 .688 27. New England Patriots-x 10 6 0 .625 28. Kansas City Chiefs-x 12 4 0 .750 29. Green Bay Packers-x 13 3 0 .813 30. New Orleans Saints-x 13 3 0 .813 31. San Francisco 49ers-x 13 3 0 .813 32. Baltimore Ravens-x 14 2 0 .875

x-Subject to Playoffs

The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:

A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.

B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

