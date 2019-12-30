Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2020 NFL Draft Order

December 30, 2019 1:13 am
 
< a min read
      
At Las Vegas
April 23-25
First Round
W L T Pct
1. Cincinatti Bengals 2 14 0 .142
2. Washington Redskins 3 13 0 .188
3. Detroit Lions 3 12 1 .219
4. NY Giants 4 12 0 .250
5. Miami Dolphins 5 11 0 .313
6. Los Angeles Chargers 5 11 0 .313
7. Carolina Panthers 5 11 0 .313
8. Arizona Cardinals 5 10 1 .344
9. Jacksonville Jaguars 6 10 0 .375
10. Cleveland Browns 6 10 0 .375
11. NY Jets 7 9 0 .438
12. Oakland Raiders 7 9 0 .438
13. Indianapolis Colts 7 9 0 .438
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 9 0 .438
15. Denver Broncos 7 9 0 .438
16. Atlanta Falcons 7 9 0 .438
17. Dallas Cowboys 8 8 0 .500
18. Miami (from Steelers) 8 8 0 .500
19. Oakland (from Bears) 8 8 0 .500
20. Jacksonville (from Rams) 9 7 0 .536
21. Philadelphia Eagles-x 9 7 0 .563
22. Tennessee Titans-x 9 7 0 .563
23. Buffalo Bills-x 10 6 0 .625
24. Minnesota Vikings-x 10 6 0 .625
25. Miami (from Texans)-x 10 6 0 .625
26. Seattle Seahawks-x 11 5 0 .688
27. New England Patriots-x 10 6 0 .625
28. Kansas City Chiefs-x 12 4 0 .750
29. Green Bay Packers-x 13 3 0 .813
30. New Orleans Saints-x 13 3 0 .813
31. San Francisco 49ers-x 13 3 0 .813
32. Baltimore Ravens-x 14 2 0 .875

x-Subject to Playoffs

The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:

A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.

B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

Advertisement

C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation