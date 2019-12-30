2020 NFL Draft Order

|At Las Vegas
|April 23-25
|First Round
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1. Cincinatti Bengals
|2
|14
|0
|.142
|2. Washington Redskins
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|3. Detroit Lions
|3
|12
|1
|.219
|4. NY Giants
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|5. Miami Dolphins
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|6. Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|7. Carolina Panthers
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|8. Arizona Cardinals
|5
|10
|1
|.344
|9. Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|10. Cleveland Browns
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|11. NY Jets
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|12. Oakland Raiders
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|13. Indianapolis Colts
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|15. Denver Broncos
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|16. Atlanta Falcons
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|17. Dallas Cowboys
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|18. Miami (from Steelers)
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|19. Oakland (from Bears)
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|20. Jacksonville (from Rams)
|9
|7
|0
|.536
|21. Philadelphia Eagles-x
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|22. Tennessee Titans-x
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|23. Buffalo Bills-x
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|24. Minnesota Vikings-x
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|25. Miami (from Texans)-x
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|26. Seattle Seahawks-x
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|27. New England Patriots-x
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|28. Kansas City Chiefs-x
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|29. Green Bay Packers-x
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|30. New Orleans Saints-x
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|31. San Francisco 49ers-x
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|32. Baltimore Ravens-x
|14
|2
|0
|.875
x-Subject to Playoffs
The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:
A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.
B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
