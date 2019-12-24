Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2020 PGA Tour Champions Schedule

December 24, 2019 4:49 pm
 
2 min read
      

Jan. 16-18 — Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai GC, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Jan. 30-Feb. 1 — Morocco Champions, Samanah GC, Marrakech, Morocco

Feb. 14-16 — Chubb Classic, The Classics CC at Lely Resort, Naples, Fla.

Feb. 28-March 1 — Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National (Catalina Course), Tucson, Ariz.

Advertisement

March 6-8 — Hoag Classic, Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, Calif.

March 27-29 — Rapiscan System Classic, Fallen Oak, Biloxi, Miss.

April 17-19 — Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

May 1-3 — Insperity Invitational, The Woodlands CC (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, Texas

May 7-10 — Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & CC, Birmingham, Ala.

May 21-24 — Senior PGA Championship, Harbor Shores Resort, Benton Harbor, Mich.

May 29-31 — Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

June 5-7 — American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge GC, Madison, Wis.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

June 12-14 — Mastercard Japan Championship, Narita GC, Chiba, Japan

June 25-28 — U.S. Senior Open, Newport CC, Newport, R.I.

July 9-12 — Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Firestone CC (South), Akron, Ohio

July 23-26 — Senior British Open, Sunningdale GC (Old), Berkshire, England

July 31-Aug. 2 — The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & CC, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Aug. 14-16 — DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie GC, Endicott, N.Y.

Aug. 21-23 — Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Aug. 28-30 — Shaw Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows Golf & CC, Calgary, Alberta

Sept. 11-13 — Sanford International, Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 18-20 — Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach GL and Poppy Hills GC, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 2-4 — Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills CC, St. Louis

Oct. 9-11 — SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 16-18 — Dominion Energy Charity Classic, The Country Club of Virginia (James River Course), Richmond, Va.

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 — Boca Raton Championship, The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla.

Nov. 5-8 — Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix CC, Phoenix

Dec. 19-20 — PNC Father-Son Challenge, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Fla.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon